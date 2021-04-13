MOULTRIE — Jonathan Perez scored two goals to lead the Colquitt County boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory, salvaging a split with visiting Ware County on Monday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers fell 4-1 in Monday’s first match.
The Packers’ victory raised their record to 8-8 as they prepare to close out the regular season on Wednesday against Thomas County Central, also at Packer Park.
Perez’s first goal came early in the first half.
He shot and the ball hit the left post and deflected to the left side where Sammy Jimenez got off another shot that deflected off the Ware County keeper.
Perez then cleaned it up on the back side to put the Packers up 1-0.
Ware tied the match early in the second half, but Luke Brogdon gave the Packers the lead when he connected with a corner kick that was bouncing around inside the 18.
Perez got the insurance goal with less than five minutes remaining when he scored on what coach Jimbo Jarvis called “a screamer that never left the ground.”
Jarvis said Thomas County Central would pose a big challenge.
“We would love to pull out a win to end with a winning season,” he said. “But the way we have been playing the last few weeks is so encouraging when thinking about next year.”
Jarvis also said that before the start of Wednesday’s boys match, there will be a ceremony dedicating a jersey on the field house wall in memory of former Packer Wes Smith, who died last August.
There also will be a moment of silence to honor his memory.
“Wes was a multi-year starter for the Packers soccer team and was well-loved and respected by his teammates, coaches, church and community,” Jarvis said.
The Packers will head into the postseason as the No. 4 seed from Region 1-7A and will travel to play Region 4 champion South Gwinnett on April 21.
Tift County, the Region 1 champions, will play host to Grayson; No. 2 Camden County will meet Brookwood in Kingsland; and No. 3 Lowndes will travel to Parkview.
The Colquitt County girls scored 22 seconds into their match against the Lady Gators on a goal by Krystal Guerrero. Ella Lowry got the assist.
The Lady Packers then had an apparent goal by Reagan Young brought back because of an offsides infraction.
Ware tied the match at 7:08.
“We just couldn’t find our rhythm after they tied the match,” coach Will Phillips said. “These girls just don’t understand how close we are to turning the program around.
“We are a clean touch, clean pass, fluid shot away from making some noise.”
The Lady Gators took the lead at 16:16 on a ball played in from wide to a runner in the box.
Ware went up 3-1 at 23:33 and finished off the scoring on a penalty kick three minutes later after a handball in the box.
The Lady Packers fall to 2-14.
The Colquitt County girls will open the playoffs on April 20 when they travel to meet the Region 4 champions.
