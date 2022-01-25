MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County soccer teams opened with a pair of shutout victories over Cook at Packer Park on Tuesday with the Lady Packers scoring five second-half goals for a 5-0 win and boys team taking a 10-0 win.
Inside Colquitt County on the William Bryant Court, the Colquitt County girls basketball team held visiting Mitchell County scoreless in the first half and went on to a 77-6 victory.
The Lady Packers are now 10-8 overall and will take a 1-2 record into their Region 1-7A game against Camden County on Friday back on their home court.
The Colquitt County boys led by six points early in the fourth quarter, but could not hold on and dropped at 54-46 decision to Mitchell County's Eagles.
The Packers are now 6-13 overall and also are 1-2 in the region.
Between games, the Colquitt County basketball program's seniors were honored, including cheerleaders Amanda Key, Shelby Mackie, Seavan Shorter, Taylor Taylor and Taylor Nixon; Lady Packers Kelsey Dawson, Gracie Belle Paulk and Heaven Robinson; and Packers Avari Blackwell, Montana Edwards, Nathan Harden, Dy Williams and Cameron Johnson.
