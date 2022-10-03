MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team finally completed its Region 1-7A series with Valdosta on Monday much the way it started it back on Aug. 30.
The Lady Packers won the first game of the series 12-0 at Packer Park, but weather postponed the final doubleheader at Valdosta until Monday.
Colquitt required just seven innings to complete the sweep, winning the opener 15-0 in three innings and taking the nightcap 14-0 in four innings.
The Lady Packers raised their record to 17-3 overall and maintained their hold on first place in the region with an 8-1 record.
Lowndes is 6-2 in the region and is in second place after having dropped two-of-three to the Colquitt County girls.
Since losing back-to-back games to East Paulding and Creekview on Aug. 26-27 in the Buc Bash, the Lady Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games.
The only loss in that span was by a 7-6 score to the Vikettes in the second game of a region doubleheader at Lowndes.
Colquitt still has five regular-season games remaining, including a region game at Richmond Hill on Tuesday.
Richmond Hill will be at Packer Park for the series-ending doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lady Packers also will be at Tift County at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and will play host to Berrien at home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in their regular-season finale.
The Class 7A Super Regionals will start on Oct. 18 with teams vying for berths in the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament that will begin on Oct. 26, in Columbus.
After being run-ruled by the Lady Packers on Monday, Valdosta falls to 0-10 in the region with a doubleheader at Camden County remaining on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Colquitt scored nine runs in the top of the first inning of the first game on Monday and went on to score in six of the seven innings played in the two contests.
Emily Allegood added another chapter to her remarkable senior season, going 6-for-7 with three doubles and eight runs batted in in the doubleheader.
The performance raised her team-leading batting average to .528 with 10 doubles, two triples and four home runs.
In the circle, she needed just three innings of one-hit, shutout pitching to raise her record to 14-2 and lower her ERA to 1.35.
She struck out six Lady Wildcats in three innings and has 80 strikeouts in 72.2 innings so far this season.
Allegood had two of her hits, one of her doubles and five of her RBIs in Game 1.
Carli Pearson, Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan and Jacey Wetherington also had two hits.
Laura Hailey Bryan added a single.
Duncan had a triple and Plymel rapped out a double.
Allegood, Bryan and Maris Hopper each had three hits in Game 2.
Pearson, Plymel, Duncan and Wetherington also contributed singles to the 13-hit, second-game effort.
Hopper went all four innings in the circle, giving up just one hit and issuing two bases on balls. She struck out four.
