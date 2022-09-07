MOULTRIE — It took three innings for the Colquitt County softball team to knock off the rust after having not played in a week, but the Lady Packers rebounded nicely to take a five-inning 10-2 victory over Tift County on Wednesday at Packer Park.
The victory raises the Lady Packers record to 7-2 as they prepare to play host to Lanier County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Colquitt County’s Region 1-7A doubleheader against Valdosta scheduled for last Thursday was postponed giving the girls more than a week to get ready for the Lady Devils.
The Lady Packers fell behind early when Tift County scored a run in the top of the first on a walk, a passed ball and a throwing error.
Colquitt tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Carli Pearson doubled and scored on a single to left by Maris Hopper.
The Lady Packers took a lead they would not relinquish in the bottom of the second and a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles by Emily Allegood and Pearson.
The Lady Devils scored a run in the top of the fourth off of Hopper, the Colquitt County starter, to cut the Lady Packers lead to 3-2.
But with Lady Devils on second and third and two out in the inning, Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts lifted Hopper and brought Allegood to the circle.
Allegood needed just one pitch to get a pop out to second to end the threat.
Colquitt then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Peyton Arrington started the inning by drawing a walk and one out later scored on Pearson’s second double of the game.
After Julia Duncan walked, Hopper’s second single of the game scored Pearson.
Morgan Holder then drew the third walk of the inning to load the bases and Jacey Wetherington ripped a single to right to score two more runs to put the Lady Packers up 7-2.
Holder scored on Libby Wetherington’s base hit one out later to raise the lead to 8-2.
In the top of the fifth, Allegood walked Loralee Bennett and gave up a single to Bailee Williams to open the inning.
But the Lady Packers senior right-hander then struck out the next two batters and got Angie Martinez to fly to center to end the threat.
Colquitt needed two runs to put the run rule into effect in the bottom of the fifth and got them although Tift County freshman pitcher Lily Robinson retired the first two batters.
Duncan doubled and, after Hopper walked, she scored on a wild pitch.
Hopper scored the winning run on a single by Laura Hailey Bryan.
Tift County, which falls to 4-7, had four hits, including two singles by freshman shortstop Ella Bruce. Williams and Abby Henderson had the others.
The Lady Devils, 0-2 in Region 1-6A, are scheduled to play a region doubleheader at Northside-Warner Robins on Thursday.
The Lady Packers had 12 hits, including three by Pearson, who hit a hard liner to third in her final at bat.
Hopper and Bryan each had two hits. Allegood, Duncan, Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington had the others.
Pearson, Hopper and Jacey Wetherington each drove in two runs.
Hopper pitched the first 3.2 innings and gave up both runs, although only one was earned, and three hits. She struck out two, walked three and hit a batter.
Colquitt County, 1-0 in Region 1-7A, will resume region play with a single game at Camden County next Tuesday and a home doubleheader against the Lady Wildcats beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
