MOULTRIE - After a 10-5 victory at Bainbridge a week earlier, the Colquitt County softball team found runs harder to come by on Tuesday when the Lady Bearcats came to Moultrie for the Lady Packers’ home opener.
Colquitt managed just three runs, but senior right-hander Emily Allegood made them stand up in a 3-2 victory.
Allegood had a big hand offensively in the one-run victory as well, going 3-for-3 and driving in two of her team’s runs.
The Lady Packers, now 3-0, will be right back at Packer Park on Wednesday to take on Crisp County at 5:30 p.m.
Colquitt scored two runs in the bottom of the second against the Lady Bearcats and never trailed.
But after the Lady Packers scored a third run in the fourth, the visitors made it interesting, scoring single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings before Allegood slammed the door.
Allegood is 3-0 after winning both games she has started and getting the win in relief in one she did not start.
She gave up just three hits to the Lady Cats and only one of the two runs she surrendered was earned.
She struck out eight and walked two.
Her ERA after her first 14 innings of work this season is 1.00.
RaJayla McBride had two hits for the Lady Packers and drove in the other run.
Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan and Jacey Wetherington had the other Colquitt County hits.
After playing host to the Lady Cougars on Wednesday, the Lady Packers will play next on Friday at East Paulding High School in the annual Buc Bash, meeting Sandy Creek at 6:45 p.m. and East Paulding at 8:45 p.m.
On Saturday in the Bash, Colquitt County will play Creekview at 10:30 a.m. and Lassiter at 12:30 p.m. Both of Saturday’s game will be at Lassiter High School.
The Region 1-7A part of the schedule will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with a 5:30 p.m. single game at Packer Park against Valdosta followed by a Thursday, Sept. 1, doubleheader at Valdosta.
