MOULTRIE -— After losing to Hillgrove on Thursday in the Position C Super Regional held at Packer Park, the Colquitt County softball team had to win three straight games on Friday to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Packers got the first two victories — beating Grayson 8-0 and Hillgrove 12-3, both in five innings, but could not knock off the Lady Hawks a second time.
Hillgrove, the No. 3 team from Region 3, scored three runs in both the first and second innings and went on to defeat the Region 1-7A champion Lady Packers 7-3 in the deciding game and will head to Columbus next week for the state tournament.
The Lady Packers finish the season 25-5, but were denied a chance to play in the state tournament for the third time in four years.
The Lady Packers put themselves in the position of needing to win three in a row when they had nine hits, but left nine runners aboard while scoring just twice in the 6-2 loss to the Lady Hawks on Thursday.
On Friday, they eliminated Grayson 8-0 to start the long day at Lady Packer Field.
Colquitt started slowly, getting a run in the second inning and two more in the third.
But the Lady Packers blew the game open in the fifth, getting three straight one-out hits, the first of which was a solo homer by Carli Pearson.
After Madison Plymel reached on an infield single, Julia Duncan, Maris Hopper and Morgan Holder had back-to-back-to-back doubles and Jacey Wetherington finished the string with a run-scoring single.
The run-rule was in effect when Emily Allegood completed the shutout in the top of the fifth inning.
The senior right-hander pitched around a pair of first inning singles and two-out, third-inning triple.
She also gave up a one-out single in the top of the fifth, but retired the final two Grayson batters.
She gave up four hits, walked just one and struck out two.
Duncan and Wetherington each had two hits in the game.
Plymel, Hopper, Holder and Laura Hailey Bryan each has one.
Facing a second elimination game, Colquitt County coach Chance Pitts sent Hopper, the junior left-hander, out to start the game against Hillgrove.
And she gave up just three runs, only one of which was earned, and four hits.
The Lady Hawks scored in the top of the first inning when Addison Black scored from third when the Lady Packers botched a rundown between first and second base.
But the first two Lady Packers reached on errors in the bottom of the first and Colquitt went on to score a pair of runs.
They added five more in the second inning after two were out, with Allegood, Pearson and Plymel contributing singles and Duncan crushing a long three-run homer to center field.
The Lady Hawks got a two-run homer from Morgan Willingham in the top of the third to pare the Lady Packers lead to 7-3, but Colquitt matched the runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-out two-run double by Allegood to run the lead to 9-3.
The Lady Packers got their final three runs in the fourth on a two-out, two-run double by Wetherington and a single by RaJayla McBride.
Colquitt scored at least two runs in each of the four innings of the 12-3 victory and had 14 hits in the game, including two each by Allegood, Plymel, Wetherington, Bryan and McBride. Pearson, Duncan, Hopper and Holder had the others.
In the deciding game, Pitts elected to go with Hopper again.
But Hillgrove struck quickly in the top of the first.
Black opened the game with a single and after she was forced at second, Willingham homered to put the Lady Hawks up 2-0.
After Reino Checo popped out, Lexie Valkmann hit her team’s second home run of the inning down the line in left to make it 3-0.
Hillgrove scored three more runs in the second, stringing a single, a walk, a double, an error and another double before Allegood came on to get the final out.
Allegood held the Lady Hawks scoreless until the sixth when a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly extended the Hillgrove lead to 7-0.
Colquitt tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth when Pearson and Plymel opened the inning with doubles and Duncan and Hopper followed with singles.
But Holder’s sacrifice fly scoring Duncan proved to be the Lady Packers final run of the season.
Hillgrove’s Natalie Paolino retired the final four Colquitt County batters in a row.
Colquitt had nine hits in the final game, including five in the inning in which it scored its three runs.
Allegood, Hopper and Bryan each had two hits.
Pearson, Plymel and Duncan had the others.
