MOULTRIE - The Hillgrove softball team sure did not resemble a No. 3 seed with a 9-15 record when it won both of its games at Class 7A Position C Super Regional on Thursday at Packer Park.
The Lady Hawks, who were 2-11 on the road during the regular season, knocked off Grayson 7-3 in their first game on Thursday then dealt Colquitt County, the Super Regional’s top-seeded team, a 6-2 loss.
The Lady Packers will have to win three straight games on Friday to earn a berth in the Class 7A state tournament, which will be held Oct. 26-28 in Columbus.
Colquitt will start play on Friday at 10 a.m. when it meets Grayson.
The loser will be eliminated and the winner will face Hillgrove, which needs to win just one more game to punch its ticket for Columbus, at noon.
An “if needed” game would start at 2 p.m.
Colquitt had little trouble with Pebblebrook in its first game on Thursday, winning 15-0 in a contest that went just two-and-a-half innings.
But after a break of five hours, the Lady Packers were able to generate just two runs against the Lady Hawks, who broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.
Emily Allegood homered over the Cool Solutions sign in left field on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning to give Colquitt a 1-0 lead.
But the Lady Packers were trailing 6-1 when they got their final run in the bottom of the sixth on a Julia Duncan triple and a run-scoring single by Maris Hopper.
Colquitt had nine hits against Hillgrove left-hander Madison Bishop, but left nine runners stranded, including at least one in each inning.
Bishop induced the Lady Packers into hitting 11 fly ball outs.
Hillgrove tied the game at 1-1 on a two-out single by Cedar Greene in the top of the seventh.
And the game remained knotted until the top of the sixth when the first seven batters had base hits to chase Allegood, who started both games in the circle.
Five runs had scored and there were still no outs when Hopper took over in the circle and retired the next three batters.
The junior left-hander also retired the side in order in the top of the seventh.
Kaitlyn Crumley had a two-run double and Greene had a two-run single for the Lady Hawks in the sixth inning.
Hillgrove had been outscored 142-81 this season, but made their big inning count.
Allegood and Hopper each had two hits in the game.
Duncan, Carli Pearson, Madison Plymel, Laura Hailey Bryan and RaJayla McBride had the others.
It took just 44 minutes for the Lady Packers to win their Thursday opener.
Allegood, who started in the circle, faced the minimum nine batters over the three innings, striking out seven, including the last six in a row.
The Lady Falcons did not get a ball out of the infield.
Allegood threw out leadoff batter Tia Pollard, who tried to bunt her way aboard.
After Jenice Waldron was Allegood’s first strikeout victim, Keasia Waters grounded out to shortstop Jacey Wetherington.
Allegood then struck out the side in the second and third innings.
And Allegood had a productive two innings at the plate as well, going 3-for-3 with two triples and a double and two runs batted in.
The first five Lady Packers reached in the bottom of the first and four scored.
Allegood led off the game with a triple and scored on a single by Pearson.
Plymel doubled Pearson home to make it 2-0.
Duncan hit a ground ball that turned into an out at third base.
After Hopper walked and Morgan Holder popped out, Jacey Wetherington singled in Duncan and Bryan’s fielder’s choice scored Hopper and Colquitt led 4-0 after one inning.
Colquitt sent 15 batters to the plate in the 11-run second inning.
Allegood, Plymel and Hopper each had two hits in the inning and Hopper drove in a pair of runs.
With a 15-0 lead, Allegood only had to hold the Lady Falcons scoreless in the top of the third inning to put the mercy rule into effect.
Pebblebrook was eliminated later on Thursday, falling to Grayson 16-1.
With the split, the Region 1-7A champion Lady Packers’ record is now 23-4.
