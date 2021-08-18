MOULTRIE – After the Colquitt County softball team’s scrimmage and first three games of the season were called off, first because of the virus and then by rain, Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts decided to treat Wednesday’s season-opener against Coffee at Lady Packer Field as if it were the scrimmage.
The Lady Packers listed every player on the lineup card and all but one of them batted in the six-run first inning.
The game was called in the bottom of the fourth when the Lady Packers took a run-rule 12-0 victory.
Colquitt had 15 hits in 3.1 innings and did not commit an error behind its two top pitchers.
Coffee, which falls to 1-5, managed just two hits over the first four innings and catcher Emme Elisis had both of them, a first-inning single and a fourth-inning double.
Colquitt sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring six runs on five hits.
After getting two hits, but no runs, in the second, the Lady Packers scored three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to put the run-rule into effect.
Emily Allegood and Morgan Holder each had three hits to lead the Lady Packers. Two of Allegood’s hits were doubles; one of Holder’s was, too.
Katlynn Powers, Bre Caldwell and Amber Brown each had two hits and Madison Plymel, Laura Hailey Bryan and Maris Hopper each chipped in one hit to the 15-hit attack.
Brown and Hopper each had a double and Brown, Plymel and Holder each had a pair of runs batted in.
Colquitt also took advantage of six Coffee errors.
Allegood pitched the first two innings and gave up the Elesis single. She struck out one batter.
Hopper pitched the third and fourth.
Other than the Elisis double off the fence in center field, Hopper did not allow a ball out of the infield.
She struck out four, including three in the fourth, and got two infield ground outs.
“Emily was slinging it and Maris was spinning it well,” Pitts said.
The team has had very little practice in recent weeks because of virus concerns and bad weather, but Pitts said he, the girls and the coaching staff was pleased to finally be able to play a game.
“What we saw today obviously is not what we are going to see in the coming weeks,” Pitts said. “But it was good to get that first game, that first test.
“We saw some good things and some things we need to work on, as always.”
Colquitt’s girls will attempt to go 2-0 when 0-2 Berrien visits for a 5:30 p.m. game on Thursday.
The Lady Rebels losses were at Lowndes last week by 6-0 and 9-2 scores.
