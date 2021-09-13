DOUGLAS - Colquitt County broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to escape with a 3-1 victory over Coffee on Monday that raised their record to 10-2.
Maris Hopper got the win by throwing three innings of no-run, no-hit relief of starter Emily Allegood. She is now 5-1.
Hopper struck out five and walked two while lowering her team-leading ERA to 2.58.
Allegood went the first four innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.
She gave up Coffee’s only run in the third.
Allegood struck out three and issued two bases on balls.
The junior pitcher/outfielder also led the Lady Packers at the plate with two hits.
Julia Duncan and Morgan Holder had doubles. Madison Plymel and Katlynn Powers had singles.
Plymel, Duncan and Carli Pearson drove in the Colquitt County runs.
The Lady Packers defeated Coffee 12-0 back on Aug. 18 at Packer Park in their season-opener.
Colquitt will return to Packer Park to face 18-1 Thomas County Central on Tuesday.
The Packers will travel to Kingsland on Thursday for a region doubleheader against Camden County.
Colquitt and Camden split a doubleheader on August 26, in Moultrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.