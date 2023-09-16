BAXLEY - The Colquitt County girls softball team got off the bus on Saturday morning in Appling County and immediately scored six runs in the top of the first inning and went on to defeat the Lady Pirates 9-6.
But the Lady Packers could not get a sweep of their two non-region games in Baxley, falling to Jeff Davis 10-2 in the nightcap.
The games were the Lady Packers’ final tuneups before taking on Lowndes in a Region 1-7A series this week.
Colquitt will travel to meet the Vikettes in a single game on Tuesday and then play host to them in a Thursday doubleheader at Packer Park.
That series matches two undefeated region teams. Colquitt, 12-7 overall, is 4-0 in the region; Lowndes is 3-0.
The Lady Packers got plenty of first-inning help from Appling County in the first inning of the first game.
Four of Colquitt County’s runs scored on walks with the bases loaded.
The other two came courtesy of a two-run single by freshman Lilah Thompson.
The Lady Pirates scored a pair of runs in both the second and third innings to pull to within two.
But in the top of the fifth, Carli Pearson hit a two-run homer and Maris Hopper followed with a solo shot.
Appling scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and final inning.
Pearson, Hopper and Thompson each had two hits for the Lady Packers. RaJayla McBride and Libby Wetherington had the others.
Pearson had three runs batted in. Her home run was her third of the season. Hopper’s was her fourth.
Thompson pitched the first 4.2 innings for the Lady Packers and got the win that raised her record to 3-1.
Peyton Arrington got the final out.
The Appling County girls, who play in Region 3-2A, fall to 8-4-1.
In the nightcap, Jeff Davis scored six runs in the second inning and the Lady Packers never threatened.
Colquitt had just four hits: a double by Lanie Burley and singles by McBride, Hopper and Kaden Sutton.
Jeff Davis pounded out 13 hits, including three doubles and three home runs.
Kamry Paulk went the distance in the circle for the Lady Packers.
The Lady Yellowjackets, who play in Region 1-2A, are now 10-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.