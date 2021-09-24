VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County softball team pounded out 30 hits and Emily Allegood got the win in both games as the Lady Packers took a Region 1-7A sweep of Lowndes on Thursday in Valdosta.
The wins raise the Colquitt girls record to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the region with two games each against Camden County and Tift County remaining.
Lowndes falls to 6-4. The Vikettes conclude region play next Thursday at Camden County.
Colquitt, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A by ScoreAtlanta, scored in each of the six innings in a 12-4 win in Game 1.
The Lady Packers trailed 8-7 in Game 2 when Laura Hailey Bryan singled on an 0-2 count in the top of the sixth inning to drive in two runs and give Colquitt a 9-8 lead.
Allegood held the Vikettes scoreless over the final two innings to complete the sweep.
In fact, Allegood, the junior right-hander, pitched the final 4.1 innings of Game 2 and did not allow a hit or a run.
COLQUITT 12, LOWNDES 4
The Lady Packers led 7-0 before the Vikettes scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
But Colquitt scored five more runs over the next two innings to get the run-rule victory.
Allegood went the distance in the circle, allowing all four runs, only three of which were earned. She struck out five and walked three.
And she led the Lady Packers 14-hit offense as well, going 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.
Madison Plymel started what turned out to be a seven-hit doubleheader for her, with three hits and three runs batted in.
Katlynn Powers had two hits, including a triple; Bre Caldwell had two singles; Carli Pearson added a double; and Julia Duncan and Maris Hopper had singles.
The Lady Packers also took advantage of four Lowndes errors and scored six runs, three earned, in the first three innings off reigning region pitcher of the year Jolee Camp.
COLQUITT 9, LOWNDES 8
The Lady Packers got to Camp for seven earned runs and 11 hits in the first 2.1 innings of Game 2, but Lowndes scored six runs in the bottom of the third to take an 8-7 lead.
That lead held up until Bryan’s big hit in the sixth.
Hopper started Game 2 for the Lady Packers and gave up eight runs and nine hits over 2.2 innings.
But Allegood took over and got the final out in the third and did not allow a hit the rest of the way.
Colquitt had 16 hits in Game 2.
Plymel went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and Powers and Holder each chipped in three hits.
Jacey Wetherington had two hits and Duncan, Caldwell, Hopper and Bryan each had one.
Plymel’s seven hits raised her team-leading batting average to .472. Powers, who had five hits in the two games, is now hitting .448.
Allegood is now 9-1 on the season and she lowered her team-leading ERA to 2.44.
Colquitt is scheduled to play six games in four days next week, starting with a Monday game at Worth County.
The Lady Packers will honor their four seniors - Powers, Caldwell, Kalise Richardson and Katie DeMott - before Tuesday’s home game against Bainbridge.
On Wednesday, Colquitt will go to Camden County for a region doubleheader and then will close out the regular season with a home twin bill against Tift County next Thursday.
Tift County swept a home doubleheader with Camden County on Thursday, winning 6-3 and 5-4.
The Lady Devils are now 4-5 in the region and are guaranteed to finish no worse than third place in the region.
The Lady Devils also have a rained-out game against Camden County that will be played only if it affects the region standings.
Camden County is 1-6 in the region.
