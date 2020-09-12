MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team bounced back from a doubleheader loss to Lowndes to sweep Tift County on Thursday at Lady Packer Field and get a firmer hold on second place in Region 1-7A.
Thursday’s first game was delayed with the Lady Packers leading 6-0 with two out in the top of the fifth inning.
When play resumed over an hour later, Colquitt held its lead for an 8-2 victory.
The Lady Packers fell behind 4-0 in the first inning of the nightcap, but rallied for a 9-5 victory.
Colquitt is now 4-2 in the region. Lowndes, which was rained out of its doubleheader with Camden County on Thursday, is atop the standing with a 4-0 record.
Camden, 2-2 in the region, will be in Moultrie for a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Lady Packers swept Camden 11-2 and 16-0 in Kingsland on Aug. 27.
Tift County falls to 0-6 in the region under second-year head coach Taylor Barber, the former Colquitt County assistant coach.
“It was nice to get back in the win column,” Colquitt County coach Chance Pitts said after his team ended a four-game losing streak and raised its overall record to 7-7. “We’re fine. We’re in second place and we’ve still got a shot (at winning the region).”
The first game was scoreless until Colquitt County put six runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Julia Duncan’s two-run double was the key hit in the inning.
Tift finally got the board in the top of the fifth when Paige Hill hit a two-run homer.
Colquitt matched those runs with two of its own in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.
Emily Allegood went the distance in the circle for Colquitt County, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 Lady Devils.
Katlynn Powers, who had missed the last four games after suffering a concussion when hit in the helmet in a game at Harrison High on Aug. 29, had two hits and drove in two runs in her return to the lineup.
She also had two hits in the second game, including a double, to raise her season batting average to .472.
“It was huge having Katlynn back,” Pitts said. “She’s our spark plug at the top of the lineup.”
Abby Plymel also had two hits in the first game.
Duncan, Madison and Elle Perryman also had hits in the first game.
The second game started ominously for the Lady Packers when freshman Gracee Wood and senior Josie Bullington hit solo shots and freshman Bailee Williams hit a mammoth two-run homer to give Tift a 4-0 lead.
But Colquitt scored three in the bottom of the third and, after Tift got its final run on a homer by Hill in the top of the fourth, added four more in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Packers scored the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Abby Plymel led the Colquitt County offense with three hits and two runs batted in.
Powers, Duncan, Madison Plymel, Carli Pearson and Jade Horne each had two hits and Allegood had the other in the 14-hit effort.
Abby Plymel went 5-for-7 in the doubleheader and will take a .444 batting average into Monday’s non-region game at Cook High.
Horne got the win in Game 2, taking over in the second inning and finishing up, giving up just one hit and one run, the Hill home run.
