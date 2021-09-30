MOULTRIE - Colquitt County swept Tift County in a pair of 4 1/2-inning, run-rule shutouts at Packer Park on Thursday to clinch the top spot in the Region 1-7A tournament.
The Lady Packers, now 21-3 overall, finished 10-2 in the region and will play host to Lowndes in a best-of-3 series beginning with a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday at Packer Park.
A deciding game, if necessary, would be played Thursday, also at Packer Park, with first pitch at 5 p.m.
Colquitt won three of its four region meetings against Lowndes this season. Its only loss was by a 4-3 score back on Sept. 20 in Moultrie.
The Lady Packers have won 10 in a row since then, including a doubleheader sweep of the Vikettes on Sept. 23.
Lowndes finished second in the region.
The two wins over the Lady Devils, who fall to 4-7 in the region, complete a run in which the Lady Packers won all six of their games in four days this week.
The two wins on Thursday also give the Lady Packers a 20-plus win season for the second time in three years. Colquitt went 26-7 in 2019, when it won the program’s first region championship.
Tift was no match for the streaking Lady Packers, especially Emily Allegood, on Thursday.
Allegood, who went 7-for-7 in the doubleheader sweep at Camden County on Wednesday, was 5-for-6 with a double and two runs batted in in the two games against Tift County.
She also was the winning pitcher in Game 1, when she gave up just two hits and struck out six in five innings, raising her record to 13-1 and lowering her ERA to 2.19.
The Lady Packers got nine other hits in addition to the two Allegood contributed.
Carli Pearson and Julia Duncan each had a homer and single, with Pearson driving in three runs and Duncan two.
Bre Caldwell had two singles; Jacey Wetherington, a single and a double; and Madison Plymel had a single.
Maris Hopper nearly duplicated Allegood’s first-game pitching effort when she gave up just four hits over five innings. She struck out three Lady Devils.
Hopper will head into the region championship series with an 8-1 record and a 2.67 ERA.
Allegood, Duncan and Pearson each had three hits in the nightcap.
Wetherington had two hits and Hopper, Caldwell and Plymel each had one.
Pearson had three runs batted in in the second game as well, giving her six for her evening’s work.
The 23 base hits the Lady Packers compiled against the Lady Devils were just one shy of the 24 they banged out against Camden County the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.