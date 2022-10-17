MOULTRIE – The Region 1-7A champion Colquitt County softball team will play host to one of GHSA’s eight Super Regionals this week and will play host to Cobb County’s Pebblebrook in the first game beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The two-day Super Regional will include four teams battling for one of the eight berths in the state tournament that will be held Oct. 26-28 in Columbus.
Pebblebrook is the No. 4 team from Region 2 and is expected to have its hands full with the 22-3 Lady Packers, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 7A.
Also on Thursday, Grayson, the No. 2 team from Region 4, will play Hillgrove, the No. 3 team from Region 3.
The winners of the first two games will square off later Thursday with the survivor of that game advancing to the Super Regional finals, scheduled to be played on Friday.
The losers of the first two games also will meet, with the loser of that game being eliminated.
The winner of that game would have to win three times to advance to the tournament.
The Lady Packers, who reached the state tournament in 2019 and 2021, are playing exceedingly well heading into the Super Regional.
Colquitt has won eight in a row and 18 of its last 19 games.
The Lady Packers also are 12-0 at home.
Colquitt is led by reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year Emily Allegood, who would appear to be the favorite to win those two awards again this season.
In the circle, she is 17-2 with a 1.36 earned run average. She has struck out 102 batters in 87 innings of work.
And while batting leadoff for the Lady Packers, she is hitting .517 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 54 runs batted in.
Colquitt has plenty of other weapons as well.
When coach Chance Pitts chooses to give Allegood a break from her pitching duties, he turns to junior Maris Hopper, who is 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.
Hopper also is a key component of the Colquitt County offense, hitting .451 with seven doubles and 21 RBIs.
Third baseman Julia Duncan has been a consistent run-producer for the Lady Packers, hitting .449 with seven doubles, a pair of triples and three home runs. She has driven home 26.
Second baseman Carli Pearson, who has driven in 23 runs, is hitting .353 with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run.
Outfielder Laura Hailey Bryan has quietly hit .441 and driven in 16 runs.
Catcher Madison Plymel, who missed a number of games, after she was struck by a foul tip on her mask, has produced a .389 average with a couple of doubles and 10 RBIs.
Morgan Holder, the primary first basemen who filled in behind the plate while Plymel recuperated, is hitting .375 with five doubles, a homer and 17 RBIs.
Shortstop Jacey Wetherington has two doubles and 11 runs batted in; sister Libby Wetherington is hitting .349 and has driven in five runs; and speedy freshman RaJayla McBride is hitting .322 while driving in 13 runs.
Pitts is clearly eager to lead his team back to Columbus, where the Lady Packers are 0-4.
He became the program’s winningest coach earlier this season and has posted a 133-73 record since taking over in 2016.
Since 2019, the Lady Packers are 91-27.
The other Region 1 teams that have qualified for the postseason, are seeded in three other Super Regionals.
Runner-up Lowndes will face Campbell at Parkview; No. 3 Richmond Hill will play Carrollton at North Paulding; and No. 4 Camden County will meet East Coweta in Sharpsburg.
