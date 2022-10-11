MOULTRIE – After defeating non-region opponents Tift County and Berrien on Monday and Tuesday, the Colquitt County softball team will take a 22-3 record into one of the eight Class 7A state sectionals that will be held Oct. 20-21 at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers, who won the Region 1-7A championship with an 11-1 record, will be the host of the four-team, double-elimination sectional and will play in the first game at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The top-seeded Lady Packers will play the No. 4 team from Region 2.
The No. 2 team from Region 4 will meet the No. 3 team from Region 3 in the other first-round game.
The game pitting the winners of the first two games and game matching the losers of the first two games also will be played on that Thursday.
The last undefeated team will face the winner of the losers bracket game in the first contest the following day.
The game to determine one of the eight berths in the state tournament also will be played on Friday, as will the “if needed” game.
The other three teams in the sectional have not been confirmed.
Seven other sectionals from around the state will determine the other teams that will qualify for the state tournament that will be played Oct. 26-29 in Columbus.
The Lady Packers will take an eight-game winning streak into the sectional. They also have won 18 of their last 19 games dating back to Aug. 27.
On Monday, the Lady Packers used the seventh home run of the season by Emily Allegood and a rare triple play to defeat the Lady Devils 7-3 in Tifton.
Colquitt got a run in the top of the first and two more in the second, before the Lady Devils scored two of their own in the bottom of the inning off Lady Packers starting pitcher Maris Hopper to pull back to within a run.
Tift County appeared ready for a big inning in the bottom of the fourth when Delanie Jewell led off with a triple into the right field corner and Angie Martinez was hit by a pitch.
Breanna Hernandez then laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Hopper fielded the ball, looked Jewell back to third and threw to first for the first out.
Jewell then tried to score from third, but the throw to catcher Madison Plymel cut her down for the second out.
Martinez then stumbled rounding second base and Plymel threw to Allegood, who had run in from her center field position to take the throw and apply the tag to end the triple play.
Colquitt then added two more runs in the top of the fifth when Carli Pearson singled and Julia Duncan doubled her home.
Duncan then scored on a single by Morgan Holder.
Tift got its final run in the bottom of the fifth when Ella Bruce walked and scored on a double by Loralee Bennett.
Colquitt added to its lead when Allegood homered over the left-field fence with Libby Wetherington aboard in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Packers victory ended a four-game winning streak for the Lady Devils, who took a 13-14 record into their Tuesday game at home against Crisp County.
Tift, which is coached by former Colquitt County assistant Taylor Barber, also plays at Worth County on Wednesday.
The Colquitt girls banged out 12 hits against the Lady Devils, including two each by Allegood, Pearson, Plymel and Duncan.
Holder and Wetherington added singles.
Both of Pearson’s hits were doubles. Duncan and Hopper also had two-base hits.
Hopper, who raised her record to 4-1, gave up three runs, all earned, on six hits. She walked three and struck out one.
Colquitt got all the runs it would need in the first inning of its 4-1 regular-season finale victory over Berrien on Tuesday at Packer Park.
Allegood and Pearson opened the inning with back-to-back singles.
After Plymel’s sacrifice moved the runners up, Duncan’s sacrifice fly scored A’ziah McNeal, who was running for Allegood.
Hopper singled home Pearson.
Allegood doubled in Laura Hailey Bryan, who had singled, to make it 3-1 Colquitt in the second.
Jacey Wetherington singled in Hopper, who had reached on an error, to tack on the final run in the third.
Berrien scored its only run in the fifth on a two-out infield error.
Berrien managed just two hits in the game, including none off Hopper who pitched the final four innings.
The junior left-hander struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.
Allegood went the first three innings, giving up a pair of singles and striking out four to bring her season’s record to 17-2.
The senior right-hander will take a 1.36 ERA into the postseason.
Allegood also had a double and a single to raise her regular-season batting average to .517. She also drove in a run, her 54th of the season.
Hopper had two hits and Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Bryan each had one.
Duncan, Hopper and Jacey Wetherington had the other Colquitt County RBIs.
