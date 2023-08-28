MOULTRIE - After winning one of its four games in the Buc Bash in Atlanta over the weekend, the Colquitt County softball team will travel to Thomas County Central on Monday for its final tuneup before the Region 1-7A schedule kicks in on Tuesday.
The Lady Packers won their first game in the Bash, defeating Hillgrove 3-1 on Friday behind the two-hit pitching of Peyton Arrington.
Colquitt’s girls then fell in Friday’s second game 7-4 to North Cobb Christian.
On Saturday, the Lady Packers lost to Alexander High of Douglasville 12-4 and North Paulding 6-3 and will take a 6-5 record into its second meeting of the season with Thomas County Central.
Colquitt’s girls, now 6-5 overall, defeated the Lady Jackets 5-3 on Aug. 14 and would like nothing better than to head into Tuesday’s region-opener at Valdosta with a win under their belts.
The region format is to play each of the other four teams in the league three times, with one game played on a Tuesday and a doubleheader to follow two days later.
After meeting the Lady Cats in Valdosta on Tuesday, the Lady Packers will play host to a doubleheader between the two teams beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Packer Park.
The Valdosta girls are 2-5 as they head into a non-region game against Tiftarea on Monday.
The Colquitt girls enjoyed a bit of revenge in their Friday win over Hillgrove, the team that ousted them in last year’s Super Regional at Packer Park.
Arrington went all five innings in the circle, allowing just a lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Lady Hawks put together their only two hits.
The sophomore right-hander allowed just one base on balls and struck out four.
Kaden Sutton was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Packers.
RaJayla McBride and Rheygan Harrell also had a pair of hits and Harrell drove in the other Colquitt County run.
In Friday’s second game, also played at Hillgrove, North Cobb Christian used a six-run second inning and held off the Lady Packers over the final three innings to get the win.
Only four of the seven runs surrendered by Colquitt’s Kamry Paulk were earned.
Sutton had two more hits and Lanie Burley, Maris Hopper and Carli Pearson added singles.
Sutton also drove in three of Colquitt County’s runs. Burley drove in the other.
In Saturday’s first game at North Paulding, Alexander was trailing 4-2 when it erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth.
Pearson had two hits, including a double, to lead the Lady Packers offense.
Hopper also had a double and McBride, Sutton, Burley and Montana Tatum added singles.
McBride, Sutton and Tatum drove in the Colquitt County runs.
In Saturday’s Buc Bash finale, the Lady Packers scored two runs in the top of the third to tie their game with North Paulding 3-3, but the Wolfpack scored a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to get the 6-3 win.
The loss overshadowed a two-home run performance by Pearson, the Lady Packers’ senior shortstop.
Hopper added a double and McBride, Sutton, Burley and Gracie McKellar added singles.
Sutton had a productive trip, going 6-for-13 and driving in six runs in the four games.
Pearson went 5-for-11 with the double and two homers and raised her batting average to a team-leading .412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.