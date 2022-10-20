MOULTRIE — It took just 44 minutes for the Colquitt County softball team to win its first game in the Class 7A Super Regional that began on Thursday at Packer Park.
The game, which started at 1 p.m. lasted just two-and-a-half innings, with Colquitt defeating Pebblebrook 15-0.
The victory sent the Lady Packers to a 7 p.m. game against the winner of the Grayson-Hillgrove game.
Emily Allegood, who started in the circle, faced the minimum nine batters over the three innings, striking out seven, including the last six in a row.
The Lady Falcons did not get a ball out of the infield.
Allegood threw out leadoff batter Tia Pollard, who tried to bunt her way aboard.
After Jenice Waldron was Allegood’s first strikeout victim, Keasia Waters grounded out to shortstop Jacey Wetherington.
Allegood then struck out the side in the second and third innings.
And Allegood had a productive two innings as the plate as well, going 3-for-3 with two triples and a double and two runs batted in.
The first five Lady Packers reached in the bottom of the first and four scored.
Allegood led off the game with a triple and scored on a single by Carli Pearson.
Madison Plymel doubled Pearson home to make it 2-0.
Julia Duncan hit a ground ball that turned into an out at third base.
After Maris Hopper walked and Morgan Holder popped out, Wetherington singled in Duncan and Laura Hailey Bryan’s fielder’s choice scored Hopper and Colquitt led 4-0 after one inning.
Colquitt sent 15 batters to the plate in the 11-run second inning.
Allegood, Plymel and Hopper each had two hits in the inning and Hopper drove in a pair of runs.
With a 15-0 lead, Allegood only had to hold the Lady Falcons scoreless in the top of the third inning to put the mercy rule into effect. Colquitt did not bat in the bottom of the third.
The victory raised the Region 1-7A champion Lady Packers’ record to 23-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.