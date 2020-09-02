MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team will go into Thursday’s Region 1-7A doubleheader at Lowndes at a significant disadvantage after learning leading hitter Katlynn Powers will not play.
Powers, who is hitting .464 and also leads the team in home runs with two and runs batted in with 10, suffered a concussion when hit in the helmet with a pitch during last Saturday’s game against Harrison High in Kennesaw.
“We don’t know when she’ll be back,” coach Chance Pitts said of Powers, who suffered a headache and felt nauseous following the game. “We don’t want to rush her.”
Powers, who has been leading off and playing left field for the Lady Packers, is a pure hitter, Pitts said.
“She’s beautiful to watch, every at bat,” Pitts said.
Among her big hits already this season was a ninth-inning home run that gave Colquitt County a 3-2 victory over Bainbridge in the season-opener.
Pitts said Wednesday he was unsure who would start in place of Powers. The candidates are Bre Caldwell, Laura Hailey Bryan and Julia Duncan.
With Powers leading the way, the 5-4 Lady Packers have a team batting average of .323 and have 27 extra base hits, including seven home runs.
Madison Plymel also is off to a hot start for Colquitt County, hitting .440 over the first nine games with four doubles, a homer and six RBIs.
Madison’s older sister Abby Plymel is hitting .406 with six doubles, a home run and seven runs driven in.
Emily Allegood is hitting .355 and has driven in nine runs, including three on a fifth-inning homer that helped defeat Harrison on Saturday.
“I think that was the longest home run I’ve seen one of our girls hit,” Pitts said, estimated the distance at about 260 feet.
Allegood also is expected to feature prominently in Pitts’s pitching plans for the doubleheader that features the last two Region 1-7A champions who are both 2-0 in region games.
Jade Horne is expected start the first game in the circle. She is 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA.
Kyla Morris is likely to be used in relief, if needed. She is 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA.
If Allegood is the second game starter, she will take a 1-1 record with a 2.93 ERA. In four appearances, she has issued just four walks while striking out a team-high 13 batters.
Ninth-grader Maris Hopper could be used in relief. She is 1-1 with a 1.56 ERA and eight strikeouts in two appearances.
“She hasn’t shown any freshman jitters,” Pitts said of Hopper.
Speaking of having four capable pitchers ready for Lowndes, Pitt said, “It’s nice to have those options.”
Lowndes will take a 9-3 record into the doubleheader.
While Colquitt County was taking two games at Camden County last Thursday, the Vikettes were sweeping Tift County in their region-opening twin bill, 1-0 and 10-4.
Lowndes will have plenty of incentive to play well against the visiting Lady Packers.
The Vikettes had won three straight region championships before Colquitt snapped their streak last fall.
“This will be the first time we’ll have a target on our backs,” Pitts said. “Normally, we’re the underdog going into a game with Lowndes.
“I’m anxious to see how we handle it.”
Especially when a sweep will give one of the teams a 4-0 region record.
“We know what’s at stake,” Pitts said. “On Tuesday, we had the best practice we’ve had all season.
“We know how important it is to get these two wins.”
The Lady Packers will play their first home game of the season next Tuesday when Thomas County Central visits.
Colquitt will play host to Tift County on Thursday, Sept. 10, in its third region doubleheader.
The Lady Packers have had two games against Coffee High rained out, but Pitts said he is hoping to be able to add games against the Lady Trojans and against Bainbridge later in the season.
