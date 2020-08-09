MOULTRIE - After putting together the most successful season in school fast-pitch softball history last year, a young Colquitt County team will open its 2020 season at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Packer Field.
Coffee High will travel over from Douglas to provide the opening day opposition.
Lady Trojans will bring a 2-0 record with them.
Colquitt’s girls went 26-7 last year, far surpassing the school’s previous best season, a 19-12 record posted in 2013.
But Colquitt is having to replace seven players that led the Lady Packers to the state championships in Columbus for the first time.
Gone are Kelsey Patel, Marlie Wingate, Sarah Harrell, Abeny Thomas, Callie Faircloth, Chloe Gould and Brooke Durrence.
Coach Chance Pitts, in his fifth season as the team’s head coach, is banking on six veterans to help the team find its identity before the Region 1-7A part of the schedule kicks in with a trip to Kingsland to face Camden County on Aug. 23.
The Lady Packers should be buoyed by three veteran pitchers: Jade Horne, Emily Allegood and Kyla Morris. Also returning are Katlynn Powers, Abby Plymel and Madison Plymel. All were key contributors to the remarkable 2019 season.
Pitts likes the experience of those six, plus the potential of Jay Jay Furney, Maris Hopper, Maggie Rae Parker, Jacey Wetherington, Carli Pearson, Morgan Holder, Julia Duncan, Amber Brown, Elle Perryman, Laura Bryan, Kaden Sutton and Breannah Caldwell.
The team played well in the 7-2 scrimmage victory over Fitzgerald last Tuesday in which the pitchers – Horne, Allegood, Morris, Hopper and Sutton – combined on a no-hitter. A pair of errors in the top of the seventh led to the only Fitzgerald runs.
The Lady Packers would enjoy getting off to the same kind of start that that the 2019 team did. That group won its first 11 games before stumbling in Douglas against Coffee, falling 7-5.
Colquitt had defeated the Lady Trojans at Packer Park early in the winning streak.
Coffee has started the season with a pair of victories, both in Douglas.
After defeating Jeff Davis 2-1 last Thursday, the Lady Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh the next afternoon to defeat Tift County.
If the Lady Packers are to repeat their Region 1-7A championship, they will have to hold off Lowndes as they did last year. The Vikettes had won the three previous region titles and are primed to get back to the top of region.
Lowndes opened the season with an 8-0 win over Bainbridge at home last Thursday.
After its loss to Coffee, Tift County, coached by former Colquitt County assistant Taylor Barber, will be off until Wednesday when it plays host to Crisp County.
Camden County will open its season on Wednesday when it travels to Folkston to meet Charlton County.
After Monday’s game against Coffee, the Lady Packers will not play at home again until Sept. 8, when Thomas County Central visits.
Between Monday and Sept. 8, the Lady Packers will travel to Bainbridge (Aug. 13), to Thomas County Central (Aug. 17), to North Gwinnett to meet Dacula and Mountain View (Aug. 22), to Coffee (Aug. 24), to Camden County for a region doubleheader (Aug. 27), to North Paulding to face South Effingham and North Paulding (Aug. 28), to Harrison to meet Harrison and Creekview (Aug. 29) and to Lowndes for another region doubleheader (Sept. 3).
Senior Night is set for Sept. 29.
The region tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7 and the state playoffs start on Oct. 15.
