Like most other Georgia high school coaches, Chance Pitts is thankful to be able to work with his 2020 softball players next month.
But also like other coaches, he wishes he and his Lady Packers, many of whom were on the 2019 team that won a school-record 26 games, would be able to do more.
After shutting down sports in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia High School Association last week agreed to allow sports to begin summer conditioning on June 8 on a restricted basis.
“It’s voluntary and there are a ton of restrictions,” Pitts said recently. “I wish we could do more. But I understand.”
Coaches are allowed to work with groups of no more than 20 players. And for football, baseball, softball, soccer and tennis coaches, they cannot use a ball during the sessions.
A lot of fundamentals, base-running and fielding work can be done, but Pitts, like other coaches, will not be able to do other preparations to get his team prepared for the next season.
“Summer is where you usually get 12 to 15 games in to try to figure out who is going to play where,” Pitts said. “But we’ll make it work. We’re just excited to get back.”
Gone are eight seniors — Brooke Durrence, Callie Faircloth, Chloe Gould, Sarah Harrell, Kelsey Patel, Abeny Thomas, Marlie Wingate and manager Abby Allegood — from Colquitt County’s most successful fast-pitch softball team ever.
“That was a great group of girls,” Pitts said. “They were one of a kind.”
The Lady Packers won the Region 1-7A championship then swept Marietta and Norcross at home to advance to the state tournament in Columbus for the first time. Colquitt lost to Grayson and Peachtree Ridge in their first two games, but finished 26-7.
The most wins by a Lady Packers fast-pitch team had been 19.
“That was fun … exciting,” Pitts said. “It was great to break through and make it to Columbus.
“I wish we had made more noise in Columbus, but when we get back there, we’ll know we’ve been there before.”
There will be some new faces on the 2020 Colquitt County High softball staff.
Taking over from Missie Sutton as pitching coach will be former Lady Packer Cheyenne Tillman.
Moving down from Starr’s Mill High School to handle the infielders will be Rhonda Manley, a veteran of 20 years as a high school coach.
“She’s been to Columbus (location of the state tournament) several times,” Pitts said.
Manley’s husband Tim Manley served as Colquitt County’s athletic trainer in 1999 and 2000.
Also, Spenser Richardson will coach the catchers; Aaron Eubanks will be the head coach of the junior varsity team; Emily Corbett, fresh out of the Eastern Kentucky program, will be in charge of the eighth-grade program; and Will Stuckey will coach the seventh-grade team. Ashley Ford will be Stuckey’s assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.