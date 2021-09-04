MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County softball team pounded out 22 hits to win its first two games in Cobb County's Buccaneer Bash on Friday.
The Lady Packers scored nine runs in the first inning of its first game, a 9-1 victory over Calhoun.
In the second game, Colquitt broke a 3-3 tie by scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning and holding Kennesaw Mountain to three in the bottom half of the inning for an 8-6 victory.
The victories raise the Lady Packers record to 6-1 as they prepare to meet North Gwinnett at 8:30 a.m. and Etowah at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Bash.
Colquitt got 11 hits in the five-inning, run-rule win over Calhoun that featured first-inning runs batted in by Carli Pearson, Emily Allegood, Julia Duncan, Morgan Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Katlynn Powers.
Allegood homered in the big first inning.
Madison Plymel had three hits; Allegood and Wetherington, two; and Pearson, Holder, Powers and Laura Hailey Bryan had one each.
Pearson's hit was a double.
Allegood was in the circle for all five innings, giving up just the one run, six hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Plymel had three more hits in the win over Kennesaw Mountain.
Maris Hopper also had three; Duncan and Holder each had two; and Kaden Sutton had the other.
Plymel and Duncan each had doubles.
Hopper went the distance in the circle, giving up five runs, all earned, seven hits and two walks. She struck out three.
