MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County girls softball team, preparing for a much-anticipated 2022 season, will hold its annual Vereen Midsummer Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22.
All games will be played at the Magnolia Sports Complex.
Admission will be $5 and there will be a $5 fee for personal coolers.
The field includes 13 varsity and five junior varsity teams.
In addition to Colquitt County, entered in the tournament are varsity teams from Marion County, Thomasville, Jeff Davis, Thomas County Central, Tift County, Irwin County, Ware County, Berrien, Crisp County, Cairo, Lee County and Valdosta.
Junior varsity teams playing are from Colquitt County, Valdosta, Jeff Davis, Thomas County Central and Lee County.
The Lady Packers, who went 25-5 last year and reached the Elite Eight for the second time in three years, will face Tift County at 5 p.m. on June 21 in their first game.
Colquitt’s girls will meet Coffee at 11 a.m. and Lee County at 5 p.m. on June 22.
The junior varsity Lady Packers will play Thomas County Central at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on June 21 and Lee County at 5 p.m. June 22.
The Colquitt County girls won the Region 1-7A championship during a 2021 season that included a 14-game winning streak.
Two of the Lady Packers five losses came at the hands of Class 7A state champion North Gwinnett. Another was to Mill Creek, which finished third in the state.
Colquitt lost just three seniors, including two starters, from the 2021 team.
The 2022 varsity includes Emily Allegood, Madison Plymel, Maris Hopper, Laura Hailey Bryan, Morgan Holder, RaJayla McBride, Julia Duncan, Libby Wetherington, Carli Pearson, Amber Brown, Shyanne Harp, Jacey Wetherington and Jayden Sullivan.
The junior varsity roster includes Layla Hinson, Montana Tatum, A’ziah McNeal, Lanie Burley, R’heygan Harrell, Emily Holweger, Kamry Paulk, Peyton Arrington, Jade Lassiter, Kale Schofill, Ava Fields, Ayari Thornton, Raley Merritt and Ava Haymons.
Two-time Region 1-7A Coach of the Year Chance Pitts is back for his seventh season as the leader of Colquitt County’s softball program. He has an overall record of 111-70 and with nine wins will become the school’s winningest fast-pitch coach.
His varsity and junior varsity staff includes Spenser Richardson, Ryan Davis, Will Stuckey and Rhonda Manley.
The Colquitt County varsity will play its 2022 preseason scrimmage on Aug. 2, at Fitzgerald and will open the season on Aug. 9, at home against Tift County.
The Vereen tournament schedule includes:
Tuesday, June 21
9 a.m.: Marion County vs. Thomasville, Field 1.
11 a.m.: Marion County vs. Jeff Davis, Field 1; Irwin County vs. Valdosta, Field 2; Thomasville vs. Crisp County, Field 3; Valdosta JV vs. Jeff Davis JV, Field 4.
1 p.m.: Marion County vs. Thomas County Central, Field 1; Irwin County vs. Crisp County, Field 2; Valdosta vs. Cairo, Field 3; Thomas County Central JV vs. Colquitt County JV, Field 4.
3 p.m.: Tift County vs. Thomas County Central, Field 1; Irwin County vs. Cairo, Field 2; Thomas County Central JV vs. Colquitt County JV, Field 4.
5 p.m.: Tift County vs. Colquitt County, Field 1.
Wednesday, June 22
9 a.m.: Irwin County vs. Thomasville, Field 1; Coffee vs. Cairo, Field 2.
11 a.m.: Irwin County vs. Ware County, Field 1; Thomasville vs. Berrien, Field 2; Colquitt County vs. Coffee, Field 3; Tift County vs. Cairo, Field 4.
1 p.m.: Irwin County vs. Berrien, Field 1; Ware County vs. Lee County, Field 2; Thomas County Central vs. Valdosta, Field 3; Thomas County Central JV vs. Valdosta JV, Field 4.
3 p.m.: Tift County vs. Valdosta, Field 2; Thomas County Central vs. Lee County, Field 3; Thomas County Central JV vs. Lee County JV, Field 4.
5 p.m.: Lee County vs. Colquitt County, Field 3; Lee County JV vs. Colquitt County JV, Field 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.