MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team outscored Bainbridge 15-3 in the fourth quarter to get a 46-43 non-Region 1-7A victory on the road on Tuesday.
Colquitt County was unable to get a sweep as the Packers lost 60-44 and fall to 0-8.
Freshman Amareyia Knighton continues to make significant contributions for the Lady Packers as she scored a career-high 20 points and also led the team with eight rebounds.
Gracie Belle Paulk scored 10 points and Carliss Johnson added eight for the Lady Packers.
Heaven Robinson had six points and seven rebounds. D’Zeriyah Polite chipped in two points.
The victory raised the Lady Packers record to 5-4 as they prepare to travel to Albany on Friday to take on 6-1 Deerfield-Windsor.
The Colquitt County boys will not play in the tournaments in Warner Robins and Turner County and the Battle on the Islands tournament that the Lady Packers were scheduled to participate in has been canceled.
After Friday, Colquitt County will be off until the annual Vereen Rehabilitation Center Shoot-out that will run Dec. 27-29 on the William Bryant Court.
The event will include 11 girls teams and six boys teams.
The Colquitt County boys will meet Thomas County Central on Monday, Dec. 27; Coffee on Tuesday, Dec. 28; and Pelham on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
All three games are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m.
The Lady Packers will play Rickards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 27; Coffee at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28; and Pelham at 7 p.m on Dec. 29.
Prior to the Lady Packers’ 7 p.m. game against Coffee on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Robert Aultman, Floyd Faison, Sarah Stancil and Kenny “Juicy” Wallace, all longtime supporters of Colquitt County basketball who have passed away in recent months, will be honored for their contributions to the program.
The complete Vereen Rehabilitation Center schedule includes:
Monday, Dec. 27
10 a.m. girls Thomas County Central vs. Coffee
11:30 a.m girls Valdosta vs. Westover
1 p.m girls Pelham vs. Raines (Fla.)
2:30 p.m. boys Bainbridge vs. Pelham
4 p.m. girls Norland (Fla.) vs. Bainbridge
5:30 pm girls Colquitt County vs. Rickards (Fla.)
7 p.m. boys Valdosta vs. Coffee
8:30 p.m. boys Colquitt vs. Thomas County Central
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10 a.m. girls TCC vs. Raines (Fla.)
11:30 a.m. girls Westover vs. Pelham
1 p.m. girls Brunswick vs. Bainbridge
2:30 p.m. boys TCC vs. Pelham
4 p.m. girls Valdosta vs. Norland (Fla.)
5:30 p.m. boys Valdosta vs. Bainbridge
7 p.m. girls Colquitt County vs. Coffee
8:30 p.m. boys Colquitt County vs. Coffee
Wednesday, Dec. 29.
11:30 a.m. girls Bainbridge vs. Coffee
1 p.m. boys Bainbridge vs. Coffee
2:30 p.m girls TCC vs. Rickards (Fla.)
4 p.m. girls Brunswick vs. Valdosta
5:30 p.m. boys TCC vs. Valdosta
7 p.m. girls Colquitt County vs. Pelham
8:30 p.m. boys Colquitt County vs. Pelham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.