MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team split a soggy doubleheader against Lowndes on Thursday at Packer Park to remain on track for a berth in the Region 1-7A championship game.
Abby Plymel drove in pinch-runner Laura Hailey Bryan in the eighth inning of the first game to give the Lady Packers a 1-0 victory, but the Vikettes broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh to win the nightcap 7-2.
Lowndes remains atop the region standings at 6-2, with the Lady Packers in second at 5-3. All three Colquitt losses have been to the Vikettes.
Tift County swept Camden County in Kingsland and is in third place at 3-7. Camden falls to 2-4.
The Tift County 5-2, 9-2 sweep was its first in a region twin bill since the region went to doubleheaders in 2016.
The Lady Devils, coached by former Packers assistant Taylor Barber, have now won nine games, the most since the 2015 team won 18.
The Lady Packers will play host to Camden County in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at Lady Packer Field. They will finish the region portion of the schedule with a doubleheader at Tift County next Thursday.
The region tournament is scheduled for Oct. 7-8. The first round of the state playoffs begins Oct. 15.
Colquitt will play Bainbridge at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Senior Night game.
Emily Allegood outdueled Jolee Camp to get the win in Thursday’s first game, which was delayed for about an hour in the fifth inning.
Allegood went all eight innings giving up just three hits and walking two.
She faced a jam in the third inning when Lexi Metts led off with a double to right. But two pop outs and a grounder to second got the Lady Packers out of the inning.
Camp, went 7.2 innings, giving up four hits, including two in the bottom of the eighth. She took the loss despite striking out 12 Lady Packers.
Bryan was running for Morgan Holden, who had singled.
Plymel singled up the middle and the throw to the plate was true.
“Laura Hailey made a great head-first slide around the tag,” coach Chance Pitts said.
Allegood and Julia Duncan had the other two Colquitt County hits.
Camp pitched the second game for the Vikettes and got the win.
She gave up a first-inning homer to Allegood, but just one more run in the bottom of the sixth that tied the game at 2-2.
But the Vikettes took advantage of some poor fielding on Colquitt County’s part to put up five runs. Camp pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory. She added six more strikeouts in the second game.
Colquitt had five hits in the second game. Duncan had two more, including a double, and Holder and Katlynn Powers each added singles.
Colquitt will take a 10-8 overall record into Monday’s doubleheader against Camden County.
