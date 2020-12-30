MOULTRIE - Westwood's Fletcher Sheffield hit a driving layup just 16 seconds into the Wildcats game against Colquitt County on Tuesday in the second day of the Vereen Rehabilitation Center Shoot-out on the William Bryant Court.
But the 2-0 lead was the only one Westwood had as the Packers rolled to a 57-30 victory.
In Tuesday evening's early game, Coffee scored 11 of the first 12 points of the second half and went on to 38-31 victory over Colquitt County's girls.
The Packers' victory was their fourth in a row as they prepare to meet Deerfield at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in their shoot-out finale.
Colquitt led by as many as 33 points and put 10 players in the scoring column.
Omar Daniels was the only Packer in double-figures with 10.
But Calvin Washington and Lakeem Harper each had eight; Dy Williams and Ontavious Carolina had six; Zy Brockington added five; Montana Edwards and Nathan Harden each had four; and Zay Williams and Jeremy Murray each contributed a 3-pointer.
Sheffield led Westwood with 16 points.
Colquitt scored 21 points in the first quarter and led by 17 at the half.
After starting the season 1-3, the Packers have defeated Bainbridge, Crisp County, Lafayette (Ala.) and Westwood in succession and now are 5-3.
The Lady Packers struggled offensively, but trailed by just four at the half.
But they never recovered after Coffee's hot start to the third quarter that gave the Lady Trojans a 29-15 lead.
The Lady Packers narrowed the deficit to five with 1:43 left in the game, but could get no closer.
Gracie Belle Paulk led the Lady Packers, now 5-4, with 10 points. Carliss Johnson and Camille Singletary each had nine. Heaven Robinson and Keyona Harper each had a free throw'
The Lady Packers will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Colquitt County will open Region 1-7A play on Friday, January 8, against Camden County on the William Bryant Court.
