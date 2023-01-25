MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls basketball team prepared for its stretch run with a lopsided victory over Cairo on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court while the boys team came up just short against the Syrupmakers, falling 56-54.
The basketball teams’ and the cheerleader squad’s seniors were honored between the games.
The Lady Packers’ 66-18 victory raised their overall record to 11-8 and they are 1-3 in Region 1-7A as they prepare to start the second round of region games when Camden County visits on Friday.
The Syrupmaids are now 1-14 after not scoring more than six points in a quarter on Tuesday.
Senior Carliss Johnson scored nine of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter as Colquitt County jumped out to 16-2 lead.
The Lady Packers outscored the visitors 23-4 in the second quarter.
D’Zeriyah Polite added 16 and Amareyia Knighton had 14.
Colquitt also got four each from Jermani Triplett and Caylnn Singletary, two from Tameria Williams, a free throw from Ameris Johnson and a 3-pointer from Taylor Williams 34 seconds into the second quarter.
Williams is the senior daughter of Colquitt County coach Rondesha Williams.
She has operated the camera for the team the last few years and the coach allowed her to suit up for the Senior Night game.
Her long 3-pointer banked in off the glass, setting off an ovation from the Colquitt County fans.
The win was the third in a row for the Lady Packers and Rondesha Williams called it a confidence-builder.
“And we got to send the seniors out with a bang,” she said.
But the focus now turns to the four straight region games.
The Lady Packers are currently in fourth place in the region and have a shot at finishing third at the end of the regular season.
Third place will guarantee a berth in the state tournament.
The fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet for a play-in game before the region tournament.
The Lady Packers won their region-opener on Jan. 6, winning at Camden County 49-28 and the team is looking for a sweep on the William Bryant Court on Friday.
“We’ve got to win Friday,” Williams said.
The Colquitt County boys were chasing their second win of the season in Tuesday’s second game and led by 16 with 3:51 left in the second quarter.
The Packers led by three at the half and by six on a driving layup by senior I’marius Bussie 12 seconds into the fourth quarter.
But the Syrupmakers took the lead on a basket and a free throw by K.J. Spence with 4:44 remaining and never relinquished it.
Colquitt pulled to within a point at 55-54 on a steal and a layup by Ty Lamar with 13 seconds left.
The Packers had a chance to take the lead when they came up with a turnover with 9 seconds left, but turned the ball right back over.
Colquitt was led by Bussie, who had 17 points. Tyshon Reed added 12.
The Packers also got nine from Jakari Byrd, seven from Lamar, four from senior Calvin Washington, three from Cason Harden and a basket by Alexis Barge.
Now 1-14, the Packers will try to get their first region win on Friday against Camden County, which is 4-1 and tied with Valdosta atop the region standings.
