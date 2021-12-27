MOULTRIE - Dy Williams scored 13 points and freshman Jakari Byrd added 11 as the Colquitt County boys basketball team defeated Cook 47-26 on Monday in the first night of the Vereen Sports Medicine Christmas Shoot-out on the William Bryant Court.
Jariyah Jordan hit a running layup with 4 seconds remaining to give Rickards High of Tallahassee a 51-50 victory over the Colquitt County girls earlier on Monday.
The Shoot-out will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Colquitt will meet Coffee, with the two schools’ girls teams squaring off at 7 p.m. and the boys teams tipping off at 8:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Colquitt County will play in the Shoot-out’s final two games facing Thomas County Central.
Again, the girls game is scheduled for 7 p.m and boys games for 8:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Lady Packers took a 46-41 lead with 3:39 left in the game on a basket by D’Zeriah Polite.
But the Raiders rallied to tie the game at 46-46 on a free throw by Jakiya Robinson with 1:48 remaining.
A basket by Amareyia Knighton gave Colquitt a 48-46 lead, but Robinson scored on a layup with 1:21 left to tie the game again at 48-48.
Colquitt regained the lead one final time when Carliss Johnson drove in for a layup with 17 seconds remaining.
Rickards inbounded the ball and called a timeout with 10.5 seconds left.
The Lady Raiders then got the ball to Jordan who drove the lane for the winning basket.
The Lady Packers had several opportunities to put some distance between themselves and the Lady Raiders, but were unable to convert some close-in layups.
“We did miss a lot of layups,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said. “But I’m not upset at all. You could really see the growth of our post players.
“Both Heaven (Robinson) and Gracie Belle (Paulk) did a good job on the boards.”
The victory raises Rickards’ record to 8-3.
The Lady Packers, who had won four of their last five, fall to 6-5.
Jakiya Robinson led the Lady Raiders with 18 points.
Mckenzi Lyons had 12 and Jordan chipped in 10.
Johnson led Colquitt County with15 points.
Heaven Robinson, who played well on both ends of the court, had 13.
Polite had nine, Knighton had seven, Jamya Moore had four and Paulk had two.
