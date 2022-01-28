MOULTRIE - Carliss Johnson reached 1,000 points in her career - notably on a basket assisted by her younger sister Ameris - and King of the Pack Dy Williams scored 20 points as the Colquitt County basketball teams swept visiting Camden County on Friday on the William Bryant Court.
The Lady Packers’ 41-35 victory raised their overall record to 11-8 and evened their Region 1-7A record at 2-2 by sweeping.
The Colquitt girls swept their two games against the Lady Wildcats, who fall to 0-4 in the region.
Johnson took a feed from her sister and scored on a running layup at the buzzer ending the third quarter to crack the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Just a junior, Johnson becomes the ninth Lady Packer to reach 1,000 career points, joining Makeba Ponder, Za’Nautica Downs, Diamond Hall, Britney Wetherington Mobley, Janiah Ellis, Gwen Richardson, Sarah Edwards and Brelinda Copeland Sullen.
She led the Lady Packers on Friday with 19 points, including eight in the second quarter and seven in the third.
She connected on a 3-pointer just 20 seconds into the game, but the Lady Packers trailed 11-8 after the first quarter.
She tied the game at 11-11 with another 3-pointer 22 seconds into the second quarter.
Johnson also scored five of the Lady Packers next six points as Colquitt raced to a 23-13 halftime lead.
Twelve of her points came on four 3-pointers.
Colquitt led by nine before Camden’s Andrea Seay hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to make the final margin six points.
Gracie Belle Paulk added nine points, Heaven Robinson added eight, Amareyia Knighton had three and D’Zeriyah Polite and Ameris Johnson each had a basket.
Williams was crowned as King of the Pack at the halftime of the boys game when the senior shooter had already scored seven of his points to give the Packers a 22-15 lead.
He added nine more points in the third quarter as the Packers pulled away to avenge a 55-39 loss in Kingsland on Jan. 18.
The win ended a five-game losing streak and raised the Packers’ overall record to 6-13.
It also evened the Colquitt’s boys region record at 2-2 with games at Tift County on Feb. 4 and at Lowndes on Feb. 11 remaining.
Colquitt jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter lead with Montana Edwards scoring six points.
The Packers went cold in the second quarter, scoring just seven points, but Williams led his team to a 18-point third quarter.
Colquitt never let Camden get closer than eight points in the final quarter.
Edwards scored eight points in each half and finished with 16 points.
Nathan Harden, another King of the Pack candidate, had eight, Cameron Johnson had seven and I’marius Bussie had four.
