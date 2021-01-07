MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County boys basketball team took just six players to Camilla on Tuesday, but still managed a 43-31 victory over Mitchell County.
Colquitt’s girls started a sweep with a 56-17 win over the Lady Eagles.
Both teams will take winning streaks into Friday’s Region 1-7A openers against Camden County on the William Bryant Court at the high school.
Injuries and illness left the Packers with just one substitute, coach Tremaine Facison said, and three players – Montana Edwards, Dy Williams and Omar Daniels – played the entire game.
And they all played well, Facison said, leading the Packers to their sixth-straight win and a 7-3 record.
Edwards led the Packers with 12 points.
Facison was especially pleased with the play of junior Tae Carolina, who had what the coach termed “seven crucial points.”
“He has been a blessing in disguise,” Facison said. “He works so hard. His work ethic is rare.”
The Packers hope to get Baby D Wheeler back for the weekend’s two region games. The Packers also travel to Tift County on Saturday.
Wheeler has been battling a thigh contusion that has caused him to miss the last three games.
Camden County boys are 2-5. Tift County, which will play its region-opener on Friday at Lowndes, is 8-3 under coach Tommy Blackshear.
The Lady Packers jumped out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead and had little trouble the rest of the game on the way to their second win in a row that raised their record to 7-4.
Gracie Bell Paulk led the Lady Packers with 16 points. Paulk is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
Leading scorer Carliss Johnson scored 13 points and is averaging 17.3 points per contest.
Also against Mitchell County, Keyana Harper had nine points, Camille Singletary had five, Sissy Rowland and D’Zeriyah Polite had four, Ameris Johnson and Karlie McMullen each had two and Jamya Moore added a free throw.
While the Lady Packers will try not to look past a Camden County team that has won just one game, on Saturday they will face a Lady Devils team that will take a 7-0 record into their Friday region-opener at Lowndes.
