MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team took care of business on Thursday, run-ruling Camden County in both ends of a doubleheader at Packer Park to sweep the three-game Region 1-7A series with the Lady Wildcats.
Colquitt had started the series with a 6-2 win in Kingsland on Tuesday.
With the 12-0 and 13-1 victories on Thursday, the Lady Packers raise their record to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Colquitt will return to Packer Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a non-region game against Thomas County Central, then will play host to Lowndes on Tuesday at the same time for the start of their three-game series, which will conclude with a doubleheader at Lowndes on Thursday.
Camden was unable to generate much offense against Colquitt County starters Emily Allegood and Maris Hopper and falls 1-10 overall and 1-5 in the region.
The Lady Wildcats put up a fight on Tuesday in a game that made coach Chance Pitts Colquitt County’s all-time leader in fast-pitch victories with 120.
Pitts was honored with a plaque between games on Thursday for getting the landmark win. He added two more to his total on Thursday.
Allegood, who started Game 1 in the circle, allowed three hits and hit a batter with a pitch, but none of the four advanced as far as third base in four innings.
She also helped her own cause offensively with three hits, including a walk-off double in the fourth, and drove in two runs.
Every starter had at least one hit. Morgan Holder and RaJayla McBride each had two and Carli Pearson, Julia Duncan, Hopper, Jacey Wetherington, Libby Wetherington and Laura Hailey Bryan each had one.
Duncan’s hit was a homer over the left field fence on the first pitch of the eight-run third inning.
Jacey Wetherington added a double later in the inning.
Colquitt needed to score two runs in the fourth to get the run-rule victory and Allegood’s double, which drove in Bryan and Libby Wetherington, did it.
Camden County scored its only run of the eight innings that were played on Thursday in the first inning of Game 2.
Hopper walked the first two batters, including leadoff hit Krysta Jordan, who scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Packer left-hander issued five walks and just one infield hit. She struck out five and induced a double play grounder to end the top of the fourth.
Colquitt had 13 more hits in Game 2, including three more by Allegood, who had two doubles and drove in three runs.
Pearson had two doubles; Duncan and Hopper contributed a double and a single; and Jacey Wetherington had two singles.
McBride and Libby Wetherington also had base hits.
Hopper also drove in three runs.
Colquitt opened Game 2 with seven first-inning runs. A four-run fourth put the run-rule in order.
