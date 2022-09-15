Colquitt County softball coach Chance Pitts was honored between games of Thursday's doubleheader sweep of Camden County for becoming the school's all-time fast-pitch softball wins leader. He got his record-setting 120th win at Camden County on Tuesday and added two more on Thursday. Shown at the ceremony at Packer Pack are, from left, assistant coach Ryan Davis, athletic director Cleve Edwards, Pitts, Colquitt County principal Dan Chappuis, and assistant coaches Spenser Richardson, Rhonda Manley and Will Stuckey.