MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County tennis teams celebrated their first matches of the season at Packer Park by sweeping Thomasville on Tuesday.
The Packers won 5-0 with Zack Tucker at No. 1 singles winning in three sets and Mark Breedlove at No. 2 and Jacob Icard at No. 3 winning in two sets.
Colin Faison and Emilo Ocampo at No. 1 doubles and Dean Nguyen and Connor Henry at No. 2 doubles also won.
“Really proud of these guys,” coach Mell Wier said. “The doubles players are really starting to get things figured out and it’s showing in their play.
“The guys playing singles just keep rolling along.”
The Lady Packers juggled their lineup but still took a 3-2 victory.
At No. 1 singles, Carolyne Turner lost 2-6, 2-6 to Jocelyn Watson. Ada Craft, at No. 2 singles won 6-2, 6-0 over Katie Zolt. At No. 3 singles, Lily Ren lost 1-6, 1-6 to Sophie Wright.
The Lady Packers swept at doubles.
At No. 1, Anna Grace Browning and Maahi Patel won 7-5, 6-1 over Faith Fitzgerald and Sydney Deutsch.
At No. 2, the freshman team of Kenlee Dalton and Emily Lampman won 6-3, 6-0 over Abby Gerleman and Kensley Rodd.
“I played with a different lineup to give some of the younger players experience,” said Colquitt County coach Amber Day. “This was the first time most of the girls have played a varsity match and they played great.”
