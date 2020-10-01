MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County softball team has won 10 of its last 11 games, a stretch that started with a Region 1-7A doubleheader sweep of Tift County at home on Sept. 10 and continued with a sweep of the Lady Devils in Tifton on Thursday.
With the two victories, the Lady Packers raise their final regular-season region record to 9-3 with a best-of-3 series against Lowndes to decide the league title set to start on Oct. 13.
Colquitt is 15-8 overall with one more non-region game on tap next Tuesday, Oct. 6, when Cairo visits Lady Packer Field.
Colquitt started slowly in both games on Thursday, breaking open the 6-2 win in the first game with a four-run sixth inning.
In the nightcap, the Lady Packers untied a 5-5 deadlock with two runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win when Kyla Morris held the Lady Devils scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Tift County took a four-game winning streak into the doubleheader, but the two losses drop the Lady Devils’ overall record to 10-15 and their region record to 3-9.
Colquitt scored first in the first game on Thursday, pushing across a run in the top of the first.
The score remained 1-0 until Colquitt put four runs on the board in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Packers added a sixth run in the top of the seventh.
Tift scored its only two runs in the bottom of the final inning.
Morgan Holder led the Lady Packers at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in a run.
Carli Pearson had two hits and Katlynn Powers, Abby Plymel, Julia Duncan and Jacey Wetherington had the other Colquitt County hits.
Powers’ hit was a double and she had two runs batted in. Plymel and Holder had the others.
Emily Allegood went the distance in the circle for Colquitt County, giving up just three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight. She walked four.
Tift jumped out quickly in the second game, scoring twice in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Packers tied the game in the top of the fourth and briefly took their first lead when they scored two more times in the fifth.
But Tift County took a 5-4 lead when it scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Colquitt then tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth and won it with a pair in the top of seventh.
Carli Pearson’s second hit of the game started the game-winning rally.
Horne was the starting pitcher in the second game for Colquitt County and gave up five runs, only four of which were earned, and four hits. She walked five Lady Devils.
Morris pitched the final two innings and gave up two hits, but no runs.
Colquitt’s 10 hits were produced by nine batters.
Pearson had two hits and Allegood, Abby Plymel, Madison Plymel, Duncan, Horne, Morris, Holder and Wetherington had the others.
Pearson, Holder, Wetherington and Abby Plymel had doubles.
