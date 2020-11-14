TIFTON – The Colquitt County High swim team finished second in the three-team Tift High Fall Classic held Saturday.
The meet host Blue Devils were first with 389 points. Colquitt was second with 125 and Fitzgerald finished third with 86.
Maggie Bishop led Colquitt County by finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Caroline Harrell was second in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events.
Caroline Chapura was third in 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the girls 100-yard butterfly, Jolie Napier finished second. She also competed in the girls 100-yard freestyle.
Madison Gonzales placed third in the girls 100-yard freestyle.
Emily Rigsby turned in a fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and was seventh in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Colquitt County girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bishop, Chapura, Harrell and Gonzales finished first.
The same team was second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Alejandra Padilla also competed for the Lady Packers.
Case Gregory turned in a pair of second-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke.
Luis Fernandez was third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Wesley Alvis was sixth in the boys 100-yard freestyle.
