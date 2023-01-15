MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County varsity girls swim team took a third-place finish and the middle schools teams took second- and third-place finishes on Jan. 7 in meets held at the Darton pool at Albany State.
There were 13 varsity teams entered in the Lee County Trojan Invitational, which was won by Tift County.
Coffee was second with the Lady Packers edging out Lee County for third.
Hannah Huante led the Colquitt County girls with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
She also joined Chloe Tillman, Ellery McBride and Kathrine Springman on Colquitt County’s 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished fourth.
McBryde turned in a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke and also 14th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Tillman had eighth-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Springman was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and 17th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Also competing for the Lady Packers were Yaidenis Fernandez, Kara Hall, Marina Perez and Mattie Rigsby.
Colquitt County did not enter a boys team in the invitational.
The Colquitt County middle school girls were second in the nine-team Lee County Middle School Trojan Meet.
The middle school Lady Packers were led by Hannah Bryant, who finished first in both the 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle.
The Colquitt County girls also got a first-place finish from its 200-yard freestyle relay team of Emma Browning, Rynn Kinsey, Reese Medders and Reese Clifton.
Cindy Jo Cooper took home a silver medal after finishing second in the 50-yard backstroke.
She also was eighth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Allie Mobley had a third-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke and was 10th in the 200-yard individual medley.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Bryant, Mobley, Cooper and Bella Reagan earned a bronze medal.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Browning, Medders, Kinsey and Brooklyn Faucett also took a third-place finish.
Gracie Strickland took fourth-place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 50-yard breaststroke.
Ella Rose Briones was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Colquitt’s middle school boys team was third in the nine-team event.
Noah Harden and Erick Valega earned gold medals for the Packers.
Harden placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and also was third in the100-yard freestyle.
Valega was first in the 100-yard freestyle.
Jacob Medders turned in a silver-medal winning performance in the 200-yard individual medley.
He also joined Harden, Valega and Maddux Simmons on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that earned a bronze medal.
