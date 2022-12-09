MOULTRIE - Colquitt County won five of the top awards on the All-Region 1-7A that was voted on this week by the region’s coaches.
In all, 29 Packers were named to the all-region team.
Sean Calhoun, who led the Packers to a 4-0 region record and the championship in his first year as the team’s head coach, was named the Coach of the Year.
Calhoun took the Packers, who finished 13-1, to the state semifinals.
Region-leading passer Neko Fann was selected as the overall Player of the Year; senior running back Charlie Pace was named as the Offensive Player of the Year; senior return specialist Jack Luttrell received the Utility Player of the Year Award; and sophomore kicker Brett Fitzgerald shared the Special Teams Player of the Year year award with Carson Page of Lowndes.
Valdosta defensive linemen Eric Brantley and Omar White shared the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Camden County’s Jake Lindsey was named the Athlete of the Year.
Packers named to the All-Region first team are receiver Ny Carr, tight end Landen Thomas, right tackle Turk Daniels, left tackle Keshaun Palmore, safety Lyric Thomas, inside linebacker Kamal Bonner, inside linebacker Nick Pace, outside linebacker Qway McCoy, cornerback Carlos Moore and defensive ends Tyshon Reed Jr. and Amari Wilson.
Named to the second team were receivers Zay Williams and Landon Griffin, right guard Ja’Nas Daniels, center Jay’Den Williams, defensive lineman Julian Harper, cornerback Raheim McBride and outside linebacker Daveon Hunt.
Offensive guard Cole Holmes, receiver Markese Wilson, kicker Ethan Ramirez, snapper Will Tapscott, linebacker Jar’Dae Williams and defensive back Jah’Boris Fuller received honorable mention.
Fann, a junior, completed 179-of-280 passes for 2,645 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. He also ran for six scores.
Heading into his senior season, Fann has completed 310-of-499 passes for 4,765 yards and 59 touchdowns.
His career passing yardage ranks fourth all-time at Colquitt County.
His 59 touchdown passes rank third. He trails only Chase Parrish, who threw 70 scoring passes from 2013-2015, and Jaycee Harden, who threw 62 from 2017-2019.
Pace, who is expected to play at Georgia State next season, carried the football 157 times for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns.
His 8.6 yards per carry is the most ever by a Packer running back.
It is more than a yard more than the previous school record, which was 7.5, set by Sihiem King in 2015.
Pace finished his standout career with 3,050 rushing yards, which is fifth in school history.
He averaged 7.1 yards a carry in his career and his 43 career touchdowns rank fourth all time.
Fitzgerald had an outstanding sophomore season, hitting 60-of-61 of his extra-point attempts and 13-of-14 field goal attempts.
In his two seasons, Fitzgerald has converted 102-of-109 extra-point attempts and 20-of-25 field goal attempts.
Luttrell, who started at safety, was dynamic returning kicks.
He averaged 32.9 yards on 16 kickoff returns and 8.9 yards on 22 punt returns. He returned one punt 51 yards for a touchdown in the state semifinal game.
Luttrell, who has committed to Tennessee, also averaged 34.6 yards on 22 punts.
Carr led the Packers in pass receptions with 62 for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He caught 11 passes in the state semifinal game.
Carr, a junior who has committed to playing at Georgia, has 105 career pass receptions for 1,928 yards and 23 touchdowns.
He is one of only nine Packers who have had more than 100 pass receptions in a season.
Landen Thomas caught 44 passes for 753 yards and eight touchdowns this season and also ran for five scores.
The junior tight end now has 83 catches from 1,366 yards and 16 touchdown catches in his career.
Turk Daniels has been a mainstay on the offensive line for three seasons and has started 35 straight games as a Packer.
Nick Pace led the Packers in tackles with a 160.
Bonner had 125.
Wilson, who is just a sophomore, led the Packers with 12 tackles for loss, including four sacks.
Colquitt intercepted 10 passes in 2022. Lyric Thomas had five of them.
