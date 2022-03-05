MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis teams ended a three-match losing streak by defeating Camden County 3-2 on Friday at Packer Park and earning a tie for first place in Region 1-7A.
The Lady Packers completed the sweep with a 3-2 win of their own.
The Colquitt County boys had started the season 6-0 before coming up short at Fernandina Beach, at Camden County and, on Wednesday, at Chiles High in Tallahassee.
At Fernandina Beach last Saturday, the Packers lost 2-5 playing eight-game pro sets.
Coach Mell Wier said he thought his boys played well despite the score.
“Two of the matches we lost were in tie-breakers and two others were close,” he said.
He added that 8-game pro set matches are usually shorter “and we tend to get stronger if the matches last longer.”
In the loss at Camden County last week, the Packers got wins from Mark Breedlove at No. 2 singles and Jacob Icard at No. 3 singles.
The Packers were able to turn the tables on the Wildcats on their home courts.
“We had areas where we played well, but there are still some things we can improve on,” Wier said.
Now 4-1 in region matches with the only loss coming at Camden County, the Packers will finish the region portion of its schedule at home against Lowndes.
The Packers defeated the Vikings 4-1 on Feb. 10 on the road.
The Lady Packers lost 4-3 at Fernandina Beach and 4-1 at Camden on the trip to the coast, but won over Chiles 4-3 on Wednesday.
Coach Amber Day said Friday’s home match was important after losing to Camden last Saturday.
“We knew we needed to make some changes,” she said.
The Packers were down early on Friday when the new doubles team of Carolyne Turner and Ada Craft fell 1-6, 0-6.
Anna Grace Browning then lost at No. 3 singles, 2-6, 0-6 to put the Lady Packers down 0-2.
Eva Barnett dropped her first set 4-6 at No. 1 singles, but rallied back to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Odessa Dixon also won in three sets at No. 2 singles, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The match came down to the No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Ella Roberts.
The two had lost a long match at Camden last Saturday, but won in three sets on Friday 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to give the Lady Packers the win.
“I’m extremely proud of the ways the girls worked this week to adjust and fix what needed to be done before the next round of matches,” Day said.
The Lady Packers are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the region.
Colquitt will play in the Viking Invitational on March 11-12 in Valdosta and will play host to Lowndes in the final region contests on Tuesday, March 15.
The region tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, in Tifton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.