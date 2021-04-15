MOULTRIE - Colquitt County's Region 1-7A runner-up tennis teams will open the 2020 state tournament on Monday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers will play host to Brookwood, the No. 3 team from Region 4, at noon.
At 2 p.m., the Colquitt County boys will meet Grayson.
If both Colquitt County teams win, they would each face McEachern-Walton winners in the second round.
Walton's girls and boys tennis teams claimed Region 3 championships.
Also in girls first-round Class 7A pairings, Region 1 champion Lowndes will play host to Newton; No. 3 seed Camden County will travel to Parkview; and No. 4 seed Tift County will travel to meet Region 4 champion Grayson.
In boys first-round matches, Region 1 champion Camden County will play host to South Gwinnett; No. 3 Tift County will go to Parkview; and No. 4 seed Lowndes will travel to meet Region 4 champion Brookwood.
