MOULTRIE, GA – Winning their most recent Region 1-7A match against Lowndes on Tuesday, the Colquitt County boys tennis team traveled home from Viking territory with a 5-0 sweep.
The Lady Packers lost 2-3.
Competing in the singles matches for the Packers were Mark Breedlove, Dean Nguyen and Ty Hurst.
In No. 1 singles, Breedlove won 6-0, 6-1.
Hurst, at No. 2 singles, also was done in two sets, winning 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 3 singles, Nguyen fought hard for his win. Losing his first set 2-6, he came back to win the second set 6-4, took the score all the way to 10-8 in the tiebreaker.
Packers doubles saw the team of Bailee Fountain and Joshua Scroggins win its match 6-0, 6-2.
Taunton and Anderson also won, 7-5, 6-1.
Colquitt also played a number of junior varsity matches with Marco Lorenzo, Harrison Sims, Shiv Patel, Jarred Rodriguez, Jedidiah Manuel, Bennett Lairsey and Daniel Basilio taking victories.
The varsity Lady Packers were not as fortunate.
“We will enter the region tournament playoffs as the fourth seed,” said Lady Packers head coach Amber Day.
Emily Lampman at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses won.
Ada Craft, at No. 2 singles, and Eva Barnett at No. 1 singles both lost in straight sets.
The No 2 doubles team of Laura Gonzales and Carolyne Turner also lost their match in two sets.
As with the Packers, the Lady Packers’ JV team brought in wins from Langley Bennett, Laura Gonzales, Seya Patel, Julia Costin and Arlin Smith.
“We had a lot of success,” said Day.
The varsity Colquitt County varsity teams are headed to Brunswick this weekend to play in the Golden Isle Invitational.
“We are hoping the weather holds out,” said Wier.
