MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys tennis team won its second-straight match to open the 2021 season when it defeated Lowndes 3-2 on Thursday.
Colquitt's Mark Breedlove won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4; Jacob Icard and Colin Faison won at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0; and Emilio Ocampo and Kenny Dang won at No. 2 doulbles 6-2 and 6-1.
The Lady Packers fell 0-5 and are now 1-1 as the two Colquitt County teams begin preparations to play host to Camden County on Tuesday at Packer Park.
Eva Barnett fell at No. 1 singles, 0-6, 0-6; Odessa Dixon lost at No. 2 singles, 2-6, 0-6; and freshman Carolyne Turner, in her first varsity match, lost 3-6, 3-6, at No. 3 singles.
Karlie Yarbrough and Ella Roberts lost at No. 1 doubles, 0-6, 1-6.
Shelly Azar played her first varsity match at No. 2 doubles with Anna Grace Browning. The two fell 2-6, 0-6.
The Lady Packers were playing without two starters who were in quarantine.
