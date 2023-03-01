MOULTRIE, GA – The boys and girls Colquitt County tennis teams split with Lowndes on Tuesday afternoon at Packer Park in their second region matches of the season.
The boys swept 5-0 while the girls fell just short, losing 2-3.
Playing singles for the boys were Mark Breedlove, Joshua Scroggins and Bailee Fountain.
Breedlove dominated his match at No. 1, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Both Scroggins and Fountain won their matches in the first two sets as well, with Fountain winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3. Scroggins’ first set at No. 2 went long at 7-5, but he took the second at 6-1.
Playing No. 1 doubles, Jack Taunton and Parker Anderson won their first two sets 6-3, 6-2.
Finally, Ty Hurst and Dean Nguyen, at No. 2 doubles, lost their first set 6-2, but came back to win the second 6-2. They won the third set 6-3, giving the Packers their shutout victory.
Currently, the boys are 1-1 in region.
“Today was a good day,” said head coach Mell Wier. “We are a really young team, and we are still figuring it out.”
The Lady Packers played hard, but they were unable to overtake the Vikettes.
“I’m proud of the hard work they put in,” said head coach Amber Day.
Emily Lampman, in the No. 3 singles spot, won her first two sets, securing one point for the Lady Packers.
In No. 1 doubles, Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses also won their match, 6-1, 6-2.
Eva Barnett played No. 1 singles and lost 6-0. 6-0.
Ada Craft, at No. 2 singles, also lost her match 6-3, 6-1.
The Lady Packers were sitting 2-2 and it was up to the No. 2 doubles team of Jayley Johnson and Laura Gonzales.
The tiebreaker game went into its own tiebreaker after Johnson and Gonzales won their first set 6-2 and lost the second 6-3. In the final set, they lost 6-1.
The Lady Packers are 0-2 in the region.
“This is a rebuilding year,” said Day. “This is the first year many of the girls have moved from JV to varsity.”
Both the boys and girls tennis teams will battle Richmond Hill in their next region match on Thursday afternoon at Packer Park.
