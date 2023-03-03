MOULTRIE, GA – Taking a double win, the Colquitt County varsity tennis teams defeated Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon at Packer Park.
The Packers are now 2-1 in the region.
Getting their first region win, the Lady Packers are now 1-2.
After about 15 minutes of play, clouds rolled in and the rain started trickling down. If it rains too hard, play needs to be stopped.
Tennis is a dangerous sport to play while it’s raining. Not only is the court not designed to be played on wet, but the chance of slipping greatly increases as tennis shoes don’t have appropriate traction for wet surfaces.
“We would pause the match,” said girls head coach Amber Day. “Take pictures of the scoreboards and then finish at a later date. But, to have that happen to the furthest team away? We already rescheduled once to beat the rain. One of us would have to go to the other.”
Because Richmond Hill is one of Colquitt County’s region competitors, the match must be completed.
Some of the matches did pause, but within 20 minutes the sun was bright and it was like it hadn’t rained at all.
The Lady Packers won their match 3-2.
“I have to compliment Odessa,” said Day. “Her team won our third point, and the match ended with her getting three ace serves in a row.”
Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses won their No. 1 doubles sets 6-1, 6-4 to take their point for Colquitt County.
Also winning for the Lady Packers were singles players Eva Barnett and Emily Lampman.
Barnett won both of her sets at 6-2.
Lampman’s final match scores were 6-0, 6-1.
The other two positions for the Lady Packers, No. 2 singles Ada Craft and No. 2 doubles team of Jayley Johnson and Laura Gonzales, lost their matches after they both went into a tiebreaker in the second set after reaching a score of 6-6.
Craft was unable to get a win at 6-7 (4-7), 0-6.
Johnson and Gonzales lost 3-6, 6-7 (4-7).
The Packers defeated the Wildcats 3-1, however the final match had to be paused when the rain decided to return.
All other matches for both the Packers and Lady Packers were already completed when it began to rain again.
Doubles team of Parker Anderson and Jack Taunton was in its tiebreaker set when the match was paused at 4-3 advantage Packers. Their first two sets ended 6-2, 5-7.
“We will leave it unfinished for now unless we need to break a tie for seeding in the region tournament,” said head coach Mell Wier. “We won’t know for about two weeks if we will have to do that.”
Winning for the Packers were all three singles players: Mark Breedlove, Joshua Scroggins and Bailee Fountain.
Breedlove won both his sets 6-0.
Scroggins also won both his sets 6-1, 6-3.
Fountain had to fight for his win when his match went into a tiebreaker. He ended 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Unfortunately, the Packers doubles team of Dean Nguyen and Ty Hurst did not win their match. They lost 3-6, 2-6.
“We are doing a lot of things right but there is always more to learn,” said Wier. “We are still a young team with lots of freshmen.”
Both the Packers and Lady Packers will face Valdosta for their final region matches next Tuesday.
