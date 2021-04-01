MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County tennis teams won their final tuneups before the Region 1-7A tournament by sweeping Thomasville on Thursday at Packer Park.
Both the girls and boys teams won 5-0.
With their victory, the Packers will take a 14-4 overall record into the postseason.
Mark Breedlove won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles; Zack Tucker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; and Jacob Icard won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Colin Faison and Kenny Dang lost the first set 5-7, but came back to win 6-3, 10-8 at No. 1 doubles.
Emilio Ocampo and Connor Henry won 6-3, 7-6 at No. 2 doubles.
Packers coach Mell Wier said he was "really proud of how the guys performed against the wind, cold and a strong Thomasville squad.
"They've exceeded my expectations that I had going into the season."
The Packers are undefeated in region play for the second year in a row.
"I'm excited about how we competed and how we followed the game plan that we've been practicing," Wier said. "It was a good finish to the regular season and puts us in a good position going into the region tournament."
The No. 1-seeded Packers will play Lowndes at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the first round of the tournament at McKey Park in Valdosta.
For the Lady Packers on Thursday, Ava McCranie played No. 1 singles and won 6-0, 6-2; Eva Barnett won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-0; and Odessa Dixon won at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Karli Yarbrough won 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 2 doubles, the team of Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts won 6-1, 6-1.
The Colquitt County girls will be the No. 2 seed in the region tournament and will play Camden County at 10 a.m. on April 13 in the first round at McKey Park.
