MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County tennis teams started their seasons on Thursday with a pair of victories over Worth County at Packer Park, but their Region 1-7 openers against Camden County scheduled for Friday, also at Packer Park, were postponed until Feb. 16.
The Colquitt County boys played only three singles matches against the Rams.
Worth forfeited the doubles matches.
In singles, Mark Breedlove played No. 1, Zack Tucker was at No. 2 and Jacob Icard was at No. 3.
All three won 6-0, 6-0.
The varsity girls won 5-0 over the Lady Rams.
At No. 1 singles, senior Ava McCranie won 6-1, 6-0.
Sophomore Eva Barnett played No. 2 singles and won 6-1, 6-3.
Odessa Dixon, another sophomore, played No. 3 singles and won 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of senior Karli Yarbrough and junior Hayden Roberts won 6-1, 6-1.
Juniors Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts played No. 2 doubles and won 6-2, 6-0.
The junior varsity girls also had little trouble with the Lady Rams.
Freshmen Candace Moses and Anna Grace Browning won 6-1, 6-0 in one doubles match and junior Cammi Ruis and sophomore Maahi Patel won 6-0, 6-3 in another doubles match.
In singles, freshman Carolyne Turner won 6-0 .
The tennis teams will be off until Tuesday, Feb. 9, when they will play host to Tift County.
