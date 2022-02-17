MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys and girls tennis teams took 3-2 victories over Deerfield-Windsor School of Albany on Thursday at Packer Park.
The boys remain undefeated at 5-0 after getting wins from Jacob Icard at No. 3 singles and from both of the doubles teams.
Colin Faison and Ermilo Ocampo got the point at No. 1 doubles and Dean Nguyen and Connor Henry won at No. 2.
“Deerfield is a really strong team and has some of the best players in this area,” Packers coach Mell Wier said.
“It was good to see our guys work through some tough patches during their matches.”
In the girls match, Colquitt County got off to a quick start when the No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Ella Roberts won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Anna Grace Browning and Maahi Patel won 6-0, 6-1.
Odessa Dixon at No. 2 singles got the clincher with a 6-4, 6-1 win.
Eve Barnett lost 1-6, 1-6 at No. 1 singles and Carolyne Turner fell 5-7, 1-6 at No. 3 singles.
The Lady Packers are now 4-1.
Colquitt will have two Region 1-7A matches next week with Tift County visiting Packer Park on Tuesday and the Lady Packers and Packers traveling to Camden County next Saturday.
The Colquitt County boys are 2-0 in the region with road wins over Tift County and Lowndes.
The Lady Packers also defeated Tift County, but fell to Lowndes 1-4 last week.
