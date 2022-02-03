COCHRAN — The Colquitt County tennis teams opened their seasons with a road sweep of Bleckley County on Thursday and will get right into the Region 1-7A portion of their schedules next week.
Both the Lady Packers and Packers took 4-1 victories and will have four days to build on them before traveling to meet Tift County at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Colquitt will have a third straight road date to open the season next Thursday when the teams travel to Lowndes.
The Lady Packers, under coach Amber Day, won two singles matches and both doubles matches against the Lady Royals.
At No. 1 singles, Eve Barnett won 7-5, 6-3, and Odessa Dixon won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
Carolyn Turner won her first set 7-5 at No. 3, but dropped the second 0-6 and the tiebreak 10-12.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Hayden Roberts and Elle Roberts lost the first set 4-6, but battled back and won the second 6-1 and took the tiebreak 10-8.
The No. 2 doubles team of Anna Grace Browning and freshman Ada Craft won 6-0, 6-6(7-3).
In a junior varsity match, Mahhi Patel won 6-4, 6-2.
“It was good competition for our first match,” Day said. “We saw some areas to improve, but overall I am excited about where we can go this season.”
Coach Mell Wier’s boys won over what he called a strong Bleckley County squad.
The Packers got singles victories from Zack Tucker, 6-1, 6-4; Mark Breedlove, 6-2. 6-2; and Jacob Icard, 1-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Dean Nguyen and Ty Hurst won at doubles 6-2, 7-6.
