MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County football team will try to keep its record unblemished when it plays host to Tallahassee’s Lincoln High on Friday in its annual Homecoming game.
The Packers are coming off a 39-17 victory over Cedar Grove in which they held the Saints scoreless in the second half.
A similar performance would enable the Packers to remain undefeated when they open Region 1-7A play on Oct. 14 at home against Camden County.
Despite its proximity to Moultrie, Lincoln has never met Colquitt County.
The green-and-Vegas gold Trojans traditionally have had a strong program and won Class 4A state championships in 1999, 2001 and 2010.
They were the state runners-up in 2008 and 2012.
Lincoln will bring a 3-1 record to the Hawg Pen.
After opening the season under second-year head coach Jimmie Tyson with one-sided victories over Godby (71-6), Palm Beach Lakes (78-0) and Gadsden County (33-0), the Trojans fell on Sept. 15 to Bartram Trail 24-7.
Tyson is a Miami native and Florida A&M graduate who coached for six years at his college alma mater.
He has spent the past four seasons at Lincoln and was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coaching job in January 2021.
The Trojans were 9-3 last year.
The Lincoln-Colquitt County game with be the only one featuring a Region 1-7A team this week, with Valdosta, Lowndes, Camden County and Richmond Hill having byes.
In addition to Colquitt County, three other region teams won last Friday.
Only Richmond Hill lost, with the Wildcats being routed by Coffee 51-17.
The Trojans led 27-3 at the half and finished off Richmond Hill with a 17-point fourth quarter.
Richmond Hill quarterback Ty Goldrick completed just 4-of-13 passes for 63 yards.
Leading rusher Zion Gillard ran for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns, but could not keep the Wildcats from falling to 3-3.
Richmond Hill will play its first-ever Region 1-7A game on Oct. 7 when it plays host to Camden County.
Camden won its fourth-straight game last Friday, defeating Atlantic Coast High of Jacksonville 47-6.
Camden led 28-0 at the half and got touchdowns from six different players.
Jamarly Riddle scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and the Wildcats averaged 11.5 yards per carry on the ground.
After dropping its first two games to Columbia (13-10) and Brunswick (16-10), Camden defeated Glynn Academy (37-7), B.E.S.T. Academy (45-0) and Somerset Academy (48-21) before taking care of the Stingrays last Friday.
Valdosta will take a 6-0 record into region play after knocking off McEachern 24-14 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. McEachern falls to 3-3.
Coach Felton Shelton’s Wildcats, ranked No. 8 in Class 7A, have allowed just 29 points in their first six games.
Valdosta’s first region game since its return this year to the state’s highest classification will be the annual Winnersville Classic against Lowndes on Oct. 7 at Martin Stadium.
The Vikings are 3-2 in Zach Grage’s first season as head coach, but bounced back from a 49-28 loss at East Coweta by defeating No. 2 Grayson last Friday 24-14.
The loss was the first of the season for the Rams.
In other games of interest to Colquitt County fans:
• Thomas County Central raised its record to 5-0 in its first season under former Packers head coach Justin Rogers with a 48-13 win over Godby High of Tallahassee.
The Yellow Jackets are No. 7 in Class 6A.
Thomas County Central will open Region 1-6A play at the Jackets Nest on Friday when 4-1 Veterans High visits.
• Tift County got its first victory of the season when it defeated Gadsden County (Fla.) 27-24 in overtime last Friday at Brodie Field.
It was the Blue Devils’ first overtime game since falling to Archer in the 2018 quarterfinals and first overtime win since defeating Lowndes in 2014.
Tift will travel to McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday for its Region 1-6A opener against 3-2 Northside-Warner Robins.
• Worth County is now 5-0 under first-year head coach Jeff Hammond after its 56-46 win over Berrien in its Region 1-AA opener last Friday.
The Rams will be home to face 1-4 Dodge County on Friday.
• Cook also is off to a fine start under a head coach who is a former Packers assistant.
The Hornets defeated Jeff Davis 31-15 last Friday in their Region 1-AA opener under new head coach Byron Slack.
Cook, ranked No. 4 in Class AA, will be home to face Sumter County on Friday.
The Hornets are 4-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of Class 7A’s Valdosta on the road.
• Former Packers assistant Robert Craft has his North Forsyth team to a 4-2 start after a 42-34 win over Shiloh last week.
The Raiders, playing in Region 8-6A this year, will be home to face Lanier on Oct. 7.
• Westlake won its third game in a row last Friday, defeating Collins Hill 23-20.
The Lions, under former Packers assistant Rico Zackery, are now 4-2 as they prepare to meet Pebblebrook on the road on Oct. 7 in their Region 2-7A opener.
