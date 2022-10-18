MOULTRIE — Sean Calhoun was explicit when talking about the 25 Colquitt County football seniors who will be honored on Friday at the game against Lowndes on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
“Without this group, we’re not 7-0,” the Packers head coach said on Monday. “There are some real good leaders in this group.
“And I told them, if they’ll lead, I’ll follow them.”
Many of them have been in the program for a number of years and several were on the varsity during the final two years of Justin Rogers’s tenure as head coach before Calhoun took over this year.
Trying to play for a new head coach as a senior is often not easy.
“But these guys have trusted me and believed in this program,” Calhoun said. “And they are starting to see the fruits of their labors.
“This is a great group, a group that will be near and dear to my heart forever.”
The 2022 seniors are:
• Kamal Bonner, who played as a safety as a junior, but moved to inside linebacker this year and is second on the team in tackles.
He has committed to play next season at Georgia Tech, but is still receiving offers.
“He really is an outstanding player for us,” Calhoun said.
• I’marius Bussie, who is the backup quarterback.
The offense has some plays to make use of his running ability and he showed his arm strength and accuracy in a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Fowler against Camden County last Friday.
Bussie also is a fine basketball player and is expected to start for Andy Harden’s Packers in the 2022-2023 season.
He is likely to get a chance to play basketball at the next level.
“He is a fantastic kid to have around,” Calhoun said.
• Offensive lineman Hunter Clark, who was one of the captains last Friday night, and defensive lineman Tremaine Cooper.
“These are fantastic program guys,” Calhoun said. “They are big-time Packers.”
• Defensive lineman Malik Gaines and tight end Jean Garcia.
“These guys have played a lot for us,” Calhoun said. “They just don’t get a lot of stats.”
• Everett Green, a backup wide receiver who has a pair of catches so far this season.
“I think he’ll do some great things for us the rest of the season,” Calhoun said.
• Landon Griffin, who is a speedy receiver and an outstanding member of coach Brandon Brock’s Packer baseball team.
Griffin has a pair of touchdown reception this season: one on a highlight-reel catch against Tift County and another last Friday against Camden County.
He also had a touchdown reception last year, a 83-yarder on a pass from Bussie against Northside-Warner Robins.
• Offensive lineman Romel Guerra, who started several times as a junior and starts in short-yardage formations this year.
• Julian Harper, the undersized nose tackle whose motor is alway running, Calhoun said.
“He’ll be a college football player.”
• Starting left guard Cole Holmes, who “is as steady as it gets,” Calhoun said.
• Starting outside linebacker Daveon Hunt is strong and athletic and is third on the team in tackles.
• Jack Luttrell, who is playing his only season for the Packers, starts at safety, punts and returns kicks. He has committed to Tennessee. His father is Packers defensive assistant coach Stan Luttrell.
• Cornerback Raheim McBride and speedy outside linebacker Qway McCoy, both of whom have interceptions this season. McCoy also had a 62-yard scoop-and-score against Stockbridge.
• Carlos Moore, who has started at the other cornerback post this season and Kolby Morris, a backup defensive lineman.
• Charlie Pace, a preseason All-State running back who has committed to Georgia State. He has rushed for more than 2,500 yards and scored 31 rushing touchdowns as a Packer.
• Starting left tackle Keshaun Palmore, a leader on the offensive line who is fielding some college offers.
• Will Robbins, who has been providing depth at wide receiver and one pass reception this season.
• Will Tapscott, the Packers long and short snapper who even caught a 2-point conversion pass this season.
“He has done an fantastic job for us,” Calhoun said.
• Safety Lyric Thomas, older brother of tight end Landen Thomas, leads the Packers with three interceptions.
“He is our most improved player since I got here in January,” Calhoun said.
• Jonathan Vaughn, a backup offensive lineman.
• Jar’Dae Williams, who has been getting more snaps at one of the middle linebacker positions in recent games.
• Joseph Stokes, a student assistant this season.
“Senior Night is always special to me,” said Calhoun, who will preside over his seventh such event. “And this could be their last home game. We are not guaranteed another home game. You never know. We’ve got to go out and earn it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.