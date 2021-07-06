MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County football team held the first of three July 7-on-7 events on Tuesday with teams from Thomas County, Central, Mitchell County, Cook, Fitzgerald, Brooks County, Godby, Bainbridge and Worth County joining the Packers in competing.
The Packers will play host to another 7-on-7 next Tuesday as well and then will have 16 teams coming to the Colquitt County High campus on Saturday, July 17, for what coach Justin Rogers will become a signature event.
“We will have teams from Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando and, of course from Georgia,” Rogers said. “We are slowly going to try to build it.
“We hope it becomes a destination tournament.”
The event will feature pool play in the morning and tournament play in the afternoon.
Georgia High School Association officials will call the games.
On July 20 and 22, the Packers will play host to shoulder pad camp with Thomas County Central visiting.
Teams from Port St. Joe and Cook also will take part.
Colquitt County rising senior Pershaun Fann has committed to the University of Buffalo.
The 6-foot, 205-pound senior linebacker had 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries for the Packers last season.
Colquitt County is the third-highest Georgia team ranked in the MaxPreps Preseason High School Football Top 100.
Defending Class 7A state champion Grayson is the highest-rated Georgia team at No. 8.
Collins Hill is No. 11.
The defending Region 1-7A champion Packers are No. 44 and are followed by Lowndes, at 46; Milton, 48; Cedar Grove is No. 66; Warner Robins is No. 73; and North Cobb is 85.
The Packers will play host to Region 5-AAA Cedar Grove on Sept. 3 and will travel to Lowndes on Oct. 22.
The Packers also will meet Lee County, ranked No. 70 in the Max Preps poll, in the preseason scrimmage on Aug. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.