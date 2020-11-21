MOULTRIE - It is not often that a region champion has to face an 8-2 team in the first round of the playoffs, but that is what Colquitt County will do next Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Packers will face Brookwood High of Snellview after the Broncos scored 21 fourth-quarter points to defeat Parkview 35-25 on Friday.
Parkview, Newton and Brookwood each finished 2-2 in Region 4-7A, but after the tiebreaker, Parkview finished second, Newton was third and Brookwood was fourth.
In the other Region 4 game on Friday, Newton defeated South Gwinnett 17-10. Region champion Grayson was off.
Brookwood faced the Panthers without head coach Phillip Jones, who was in a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Broncos also lost starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was injured in the second quarter.
Brookwood trailed 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored twice on touchdown passes thrown by backup quarterback Jack Spyke to take a 28-17 lead.
After Parkview scored on a 99-yard kickoff return by Jared Brown and converted a 2-point conversion to pull within three, Brookwood put the game away with a 10-yard Jumal Prothro touchdown run with 4:28 remaining.
Spyke threw three touchdowns passes in relief of Lonergan.
Brookwood opened the season with six straight victories, but after several key injuries, lost region games to Newton and Grayson.
Wins over South Gwinnett and Parkview the last two weeks have sent the Broncos to the playoffs.
Colquitt County, which was off on Friday, will take a 7-0 record into the playoffs.
The Packers, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A by MaxPreps and No. 2 by the AJC, won the Region 1 title with victories over Camden County, Lowndes and Tift County.
Also in the first round, Tift County will travel to Grayson; Camden County will go to Parkview; and Lowndes will play host to Newton.
