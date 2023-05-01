MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County will end its 10 days of spring football practice by playing host to Cairo on May 16 in a rare Tuesday night scrimmage.
The Packers traveled to West Thomas Stadium in Cairo to scrimmage the Syrupmakers last May, taking a 27-20 victory in the modified contest.
Cairo will return the favor by playing on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium this month.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $5 and will be sold only before the game at the stadium. There will be no pre-game ticket sales.
Packers coach Sean Calhoun said the game is being played on a Tuesday night to allow school system officials to get the stadium prepared for the Saturday, May 20, graduation ceremonies.
The scrimmage will end the Georgia High School Association-mandated 10 spring football sessions.
The Packers held their first two practices on Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2.
The other seven practices will be held at 6:10 a.m. on May 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15.
The Packers are coming off a 13-1 season and a berth in the state semifinals.
Cairo, which plays in Region 1-4A, was 8-4 last year under first-year head coach David Coleman, who was hired last June after Steven Devoursney resigned and took a job as an assistant at Orange Beach, Ala.
Devoursney had led the Syrupmaker program for seven seasons and was the head coach when the Packers traveled to Cairo for last year’s spring game.
Coleman, a former Syrupmaker player, had been on the Cairo staff for 11 years, including the two previous seasons as the defensive coordinator.
Last year’s scrimmage consisted of two 12-minute quarters in the first half and an 8-minute third quarter with the two schools’ varsity players participating.
There was no special teams play.
Cairo led the game 14-13 at the half, but the Packers rebounded to outscore their hosts 14-6 in the third quarter.
